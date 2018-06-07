Get your kids involved in summer reading programs

Editorial

Parents and caretakers of children face challenges during the summer, especially as it gets too hot to play outside.

Many parents would rather their children take a break from video games and devices.

Consider your local library as a source to engage your young ones' minds and keeping their reading skills sharp during the summer.

Local libraries have adopted reading programs to help children avoid the "summer slide" in learning and also for them to begin a love for reading.

Cape Girardeau Public Library will have multiple events and classes this summer, teens services coordinator Sharon Anderson told reporter Marybeth Niederkorn. More information is on the library's website, www.capelibrary.org, or at the information desk at 711 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau.

At Riverside Regional Library's six branches, children can have a light lunch while also participating in the reading program, thanks to grant funding.

"During the summer, some children may not have a lunch at all," director Jeff Trinkle said. "We don't require any documentation or qualifications for the lunch. If children are hungry, they can have a meal."

Riverside Regional Library has its main branch at 1997 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, and has locations in Perryville, Altenburg, Oran, Scott City and Benton, Missouri.

So go check out your local library and get those children reading!