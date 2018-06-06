- Kohlfeld Distributing acquires Bluff City Beer Co. (6/2/18)6
Bankruptcies 6/6/18
Bankruptcies filed through May for the Southeastern Division of the Eastern District of Missouri's U.S. Bankruptcy Court are listed below with their corresponding case numbers. Included are bankruptcies filed in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties. Court is held in Cape Girardeau.
Bollinger County
18-10395 Marlene Phyllis Shiverdeck and Leland Shiverdeck
18-10468 Toni Renee Pettet
18-10505 Sandra Jean Baumann
Cape Girardeau County
18-10394 Adam Richard Hoss and Susanna Nicole Hoss
18-10405 Kelli Leigh Stewart
18-10407 Majestic Retaining Walls LC
18-10410 Kyle Wayne Hente
18-10411 Maranda M. Ewing
18-10413 Emily Eileen Long
18-10415 Crystal Dawn Masterson
18-10430 Kenneth Ray Shackles and Karen Marie Shackles
18-10449 Gennyrine Ferguson
18-10456 Bradley Dale Clover
18-10458 Peggy L. Welker
18-10459 Jamie Gene Welker
18-10463 Laura Ann Gantt
18-10473 Daniette June Marie Muse
18-10479 Joseph Woodrow Bagby
18-10480 Donald L. Laurentius and Roberta Ann Laurentius
18-10482 Phillip Eric Zaha
18-10485 Christopher John Thompson
18-10504 Nathan Andrew Meade and Jessica Linzy D. Meade
Perry County
18-10425 Nathan Scott Abernathy
18-10438 Ruth Ellen Hapgood
18-10440 Ronald Arthur Schultz and Laura Leigh Schultz
18-10461 Robert Eugene Braddy
Scott County
18-10406 Robert Thomas Crosier and Delina Ann Crosier
18-10412 Brian Keith Lesch and Heather Marie Lesch
18-10414 Andrew Duane Moore
18-10418 Edna Jean Jones
18-10421 Lee Carl Shell and Carol Jane Shell
18-10448 Lacey Dawn Greer and Brian Allen Greer
18-10450 John Lee Dillard and Lana Rose Dillard
18-10452 Christina Rene King
18-10464 Alexander Dion Horton and Deanna Marie Horton
18-10471 Yvonne Marie Kilgore
18-10477 Aaron Heath Gilliland
18-10486 Jason M. Glasser and Annie Lynn Glasser
18-10489 Sonya Marie Allen
18-10490 Jody Ray Burton
18-10493 Susan Raee Watkins-Kern
18-10495 Jennifer Lin Washer
