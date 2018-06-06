- Kohlfeld Distributing acquires Bluff City Beer Co. (6/2/18)6
Tax liens 6/6/18
Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, recorder of deeds, during May are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.
TAX LIENS FILED
Cargle, Kelly L.
Hughes Jr., Tony D.
Koenig, Elizabeth T.
McClinton, Neglasper L.
Nanney, Whitney M.
Statler, Christine F.
Twiggs, Robin
Moore, Christopher G., IRS
Simmons, Jerry, IRS
Landgraf & Son LLC, IRS
Reynolds, Scott, IRS
Schott & Associates PC, IRS
Preferred Maintenance Inc., IRS
TAX LIENS DISCHARGED
El Rebozo Inc.
Rubbermaid Inc.
Kunkleman, Daniel
Koerner, Steven P.
Hathaway, Shannon L., IRS
Chandler, Alice V., and Chandler, Daniel E., IRS
Grojean, Sasha T., IRS
TAX LIENS EXPUNGED
Bruenderman, Darrin
Sporting America LLC
Windbigler, Erin L.
Construction Consolidated Services LLC (7)
