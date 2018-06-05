Leopold High School receives statewide recognition for students commitments to being Safe and Sober

SPRINGFIELD, MO.  This spring 71 percent of students at Leopold High School took a pledge to be Safe and Sober. Safe and Sober, a nonprofit organization, rewarded Leopold High School and its students this month for their participation in the program by giving the school a check for $500.

In the 2017-2018 school year, 468 middle and high schools with more than 160,000 students statewide registered for the free Safe and Sober program. This program is made available thanks to a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation and private donations. Each school received educational materials including pledge cards for each student, discussion guides and an engaging video designed to illustrate the dangers and consequences of underage drinking and drunk driving.

The Safe and Sober program is implemented in a unique way at each school. Rhonda Horrell, teacher at Leopold High School, implements the program during a prom lock-in. Students grades 9-12 and their guests for prom had the opportunity to watch the Safe and Sober video throughout the night following prom.

By using this program at prom lock-in, we are keeping our students away from the potential parties and keeping them in a safe environment, Horrell said.

Safe and Sober is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating Missouri high school students, middle school students and their parents on the dangers of underage drinking, drunk driving and drug use. For more information visit missourisafeandsober.com.