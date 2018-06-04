Local Student Honored for Exceptional Academic Success

DURHAM, NC  Sadie Middleton, daughter of Brent and Kerrie Middleton, is a 7th-grade student from Jackson Middle School in Jackson, MO, and is among the students being honored by the Duke University Talent Identification Program (Duke TIP) for their exceptional scores on the ACT or SAT. She was recognized at the Grand Recognition Ceremony, held on May 21 at Duke Universitys Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke TIPs 7th Grade Talent Search identifies students across the United States who have scored at or above the 95th percentile on a grade-level standardized test. As part of the program, these academically talented students take above-level college-entrance exams to learn more about their abilities. Duke TIP then hosts annual recognition ceremonies to honor the seventh graders with remarkable ACT or SAT scores. Those with the highest scores are invited to the Grand Recognition Ceremony. Of 48,569 students who took the exams through Duke TIPall of whom are in the 95th percentile of their grade levelonly 2,611 were invited to the Grand Recognition Ceremony.

We are extremely proud to recognize our remarkably talented students who have demonstrated key aspects of their academic potential by achieving scores on the ACT or SAT approximately equal to the 90th percentile for college-bound high school seniors taking these tests, says Shawna Young, Executive Director of Duke TIP. As an alum of our 7th Grade Talent Search, I still remember how it felt to be recognized by Duke and TIP in seventh grade, as well as my excitement and anxiety at taking the SAT at such a young age. As an organization, we cherish the opportunity to celebrate each of our ceremonies honorees for such an outstanding accomplishment.

Working with host academic institutions, Duke TIP sponsors thirty-six ceremonies in sixteen states throughout April, May, and June. Speakers include university administrators and professors from the host institutions, state and government officials, and accomplished former Duke TIP students.