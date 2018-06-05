Cape Municipal Band begins its regular concerts

Editorial

Following a special Memorial Day concert, the Cape Municipal Band gets in full swing with its first regular concert of the summer.

The band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Dan Cotner Amphitheater at Capaha Park.

"We'll give essentially 10 concerts," Jerry Ford recently told Southeast Missourian reporter Josh Hartwig. "The city also has the big Fourth of July celebration; we also play there."

The weekly concerts typically draw 200 people, depending on weather.

About 45 musicians play in the band, which invites a special guest each week.

According to Hartwig's reporting, the band is one of the oldest community bands; it was formed in the 1880s. In 1922, Ford said the Legislature passed a law allowing cities to support a band tax. The city has sponsored the band and it is considered part of the city's Parks and Recreation Department, since 1927.

The band will have a special concert this summer commemorating the 100th anniversary of World War I, and it will include original scores from a concert in 1918.

The local municipal band is one of Cape Girardeau's many treasures. Consider making some time to enjoy the band one Wednesday night this summer.