*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Giving Back to Hometown Heroes

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Monday, June 4, 2018
User-submitted story by Terry Crowell
David Wilson and Barb Narsh present certificates to members of the Cape Police Department, Cape Fire Department and the Cape Ambulance Service on May 6 at Centenary UMC.

Sunday, May 27, 2018 Centenary UMC presented $10 gift certificates to all members of the Cape Police Department, Cape Fire Department and the Cape Ambulance Service. A total of 265$10 gift certificates were given as Centenarys way of thanking the men and women of these three groups who daily sacrifice their lives for the betterment of our community.

David Wilson and Barb Narsh present certificates to members of the Cape Police Department, Cape Fire Department and the Cape Ambulance Service on May 6 at Centenary UMC.
David Wilson and Barb Narsh present certificates to members of the Cape Police Department, Cape Fire Department and the Cape Ambulance Service on May 6 at Centenary UMC.
Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: