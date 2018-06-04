Prayer 6-4-18

Most read stories
- Sheriff Wes Drury hires deputy despite allegation officer planted evidence (5/25/18)4
- Kohlfeld Distributing acquires Bluff City Beer Co. (6/2/18)6
- Local lawmakers welcome Greitens' resignation, call it a sad day for Missouri (5/30/18)17
- Jackson, developer agree to turn part of parking lot into street (5/31/18)1
- Work on Hobby Lobby lot underway; William St. access coming soon (6/1/18)4
- Sears and Kmart will remain open in Cape (6/1/18)2
- Area student places fourth at international science competition (5/30/18)1
- Cape airport removes tower, beacon with ties to the airfield's storied past (5/31/18)3
- Southeast's 'gum tree' is no more, split by high winds (5/29/18)4
- Business Notebook: Lavender, lemonade at Shawnee Hills (5/29/18)