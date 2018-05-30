*Menu
May Yard of the Month

Wednesday, May 30, 2018
User-submitted story by Nancy Bahn

Ramblewood Garden Club awarded the May Yard of the Month for their work toward overall community beauty to Dr. Rickey and Margaret Lents on Kenneth Drive. Shown above are Nadine Davis, Butterfly Garden Club Chairman, Margaret Lents, member of the Four Seasons Garden Club and Nancy Bahn, Club Yard of the Month Chairman.

