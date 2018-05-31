- Sheriff Wes Drury hires deputy despite allegation officer planted evidence (5/25/18)4
Summer activities abound thanks to local parks
It's late spring, which means our local parks are busy. Kiddos and teens are acxtive with summer leagues and camps.
But even if you or your child missed a deadline for leagues going on now, there are still many opportunities out there to get active this summer.
Here are just a few options:
* Swimming lessons
* Cape Splash or public swimming pools
* Cape volleyball or basketball leagues
* Summer Arts Festival (June 16)
* Family fitness classes
* Tennis lessons
* Cheerleading clinic
* Dance camps
* Disc golf
For more information, find a copy of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation's "Play Cape" summer program guide, or go to the city's website to the parks page to find a digital copy. There are many opportunities out there to get moving and motivated, no matter your age.
We also recommend that you check out what's going on this summer at the Conservation Nature Center. There are many fun activities planned in June, whether you're interested in art, native flower arrangements, insect wing jewelry-making, archery and more.