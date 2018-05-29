Alma Schrader principal leaves legacy, pursues church ministry

Editorial

As the last day of school rolled off the calendar, students said goodbye to a lifelong educator.

Ruth Ann Orr retired after 35 years in public education, and 16 years as principal of Alma Schrader Elementary School.

Orr, whose official date of retirement is June 30, began her teaching career at Alma Schrader Elementary School as a teaching assistant for sixth grade in 1982, and her career took her into "almost all the schools in the district" before settling in at Alma Schrader. She served in roles in the board office, administration and special education.

According to a recent article by Joshua Hartwig, in 2017, Alma Schrader was recognized for the National School of Character award and Orr said that was a tenured journey since schools "can't just apply" for such an accolade. At one point, Orr also was awarded with Educator of the Year by the American Legion and recognized by the Missouri Arts Council.

Now Orr will turn her full attention to mission work as she begins a new role as missions director at La Croix Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. One of her first assignments will be to leave Cape Girardeau for eSwatini, Africa, formerly known as Swaziland. She's had roles in the past where she's helped train teachers, and will continue that mission.

Orr has had a huge influence on thousands of children in her working life, and she'll continue to leave wonderful and meaningful reverberations in her role as a missionary.

We thank Orr for her commitment to our children and schools in Cape Girardeau, and pray for blessings upon her continued work here and across the world.