8 students receive Gold Cup trophies

8 students from Rebecca's Piano Studio received Gold Cup trophies from the National Federation of Music Clubs Jr. Music Festival, held at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, in February. All students have received consecutive "superior" ratings for their piano performances in the Festival. Performances consist of two memorized piano solos, performed for a judge, who determines the ratings.

Students receiving their first Gold Cup, for a minimum of 3 superior ratings are Lydia Cao, Abby Miller, Josh Miller, Jeremiah Todd and Caitlin Todd.

Students receiving their second Gold Cup, for a minimum of 6 superior ratings are Makenna Wessell, Emma McDougal, and Claire Southard.