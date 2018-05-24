The Plein Air Painting Workshop is a three-day event occurring May 23-25. Teaching artist Marty Coulter will discuss his color palette and painting techniques. With his guidance, participants will learn how to apply his techniques in their own painting practices while on location near Southeasts River Campus in downtown Cape Girardeau.

An artist talk and painting demonstration with Coulter will be held May 24 at 7 p.m. Coulter will discuss how to decide on composition layout, what to leave out and what to emphasize, as he plans and creates on canvas what he sees in a scene. Participants will enjoy watching him work through his process of decision-making with color intensity, temperature and value.