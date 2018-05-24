Purina Employees Help Local Shelters
On May 22, a group of employees from Purinas Bloomfield manufacturing facility celebrated the companys annual PetCare Pride Day, which is dedicated to helping people and pets in the communities where Purina has a presence. The event was celebrated at Purina locations across the U.S. In Bloomfield, Purina employees delivered blankets and dog houses that they made for local pet rescue organizations.
At Purina, our passion for pets is at the heart of everything we do from the way we make cat litter at our facility here in Bloomfield to how we support our community, said Jeff Goodmanson, Purina Plant Manager in Bloomfield. Our employees enjoy the opportunity to get involved in communities where we live and work, and were glad to be able to provide four pet rescue organizations across Southeast Missouri with new dog houses and blankets to support their rescue efforts.
Recipients of the dog houses and blankets included:
|Sikeston PAWS
|Humane Society of Southeast Missouri (Cape Girardeau)
|Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary (Jackson)
|Poplar Bluff Animal Control and Shelter
In addition to supporting these four organizations for PetCare Pride Day, the company also donates Purina cat litter along with supporting dog and cats nutrition needs at area rescues and the Scott County Sherriffs K9 unit.
Purina has a longstanding presence in Bloomfield since 1976. Purina currently employs 340 people in Bloomfield and makes Tidy Cats cat litter.