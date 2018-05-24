Purina Employees Help Local Shelters

On May 22, a group of employees from Purinas Bloomfield manufacturing facility celebrated the companys annual PetCare Pride Day, which is dedicated to helping people and pets in the communities where Purina has a presence. The event was celebrated at Purina locations across the U.S. In Bloomfield, Purina employees delivered blankets and dog houses that they made for local pet rescue organizations.

At Purina, our passion for pets is at the heart of everything we do  from the way we make cat litter at our facility here in Bloomfield to how we support our community, said Jeff Goodmanson, Purina Plant Manager in Bloomfield. Our employees enjoy the opportunity to get involved in communities where we live and work, and were glad to be able to provide four pet rescue organizations across Southeast Missouri with new dog houses and blankets to support their rescue efforts.

Recipients of the dog houses and blankets included:

 Sikeston PAWS  Humane Society of Southeast Missouri (Cape Girardeau)  Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary (Jackson)  Poplar Bluff Animal Control and Shelter

In addition to supporting these four organizations for PetCare Pride Day, the company also donates Purina cat litter along with supporting dog and cats nutrition needs at area rescues and the Scott County Sherriffs K9 unit.

Purina has a longstanding presence in Bloomfield since 1976. Purina currently employs 340 people in Bloomfield and makes Tidy Cats cat litter.