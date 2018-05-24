Community Counseling Center Foundation completes CFO Endowment Match Challenge

News Release

The Community Counseling Center Foundation raised $10,000 to earn a $5,000 match from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks for an endowment fund to provide comprehensive behavioral health and prevention services in its five-county region.

The Cape Girardeau-based Community Counseling Center, an agency partner of the Cape Area Community Foundation serving Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City, was one of 10 agencies from across southern Missouri selected for the CFOs first Endowment Match Challenge. Each agency had four weeks in February to raise at least $10,000 toward a permanent endowment in order to earn the CFOs $5,000 match.

All 10 agencies reached the $10,000 goal successfully, raising a total of $223,500 (including the CFOs matching portion) for permanent endowments, which will aid these nonprofits in perpetuity.

The leverage of matching gifts and the long-term benefits of endowed funds are two of the best tools for creating sustainable, stable nonprofits, said CFO President Brian Fogle. Were so proud of these agencies and their donors for understanding the power of both.

The Cape Area Community Foundation administers funds holding more than $590,000 in assets as of March 31, 2018. It is an affiliate of Community Foundation of the Ozarks, which has total assets of more than $300 million. The CACF was established Aug. 26, 2015. You can learn more at www.cfozarks.org/capearea.

