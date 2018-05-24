SALT to honor fallen law enforcement officers

Editorial

A local pro-law enforcement group called Seniors and Lawmen Together (S.A.L.T.) will gather today at 6 p.m. to honor the 49 men who have lost their lives in local public police service since 1875.

The ceremony will take place at Cape Bible Chapel at 2911 Kage Road.

Gov. Eric Greitens is scheduled to speak at the event.

Last year, Lt. Gov. Mike Parson spoke.

Edna Cross was one of the attendees last year. Her nephew, Sgt. Carl D. Graham of the Missouri State Highway Patrol was shot and killed outside his Van Buren, Missouri, home while in his uniform in 2005.

"It means so much to me to keep their memory alive," she said at last year's ceremony. "We've got to stand behind these wonderful men. They're our heroes; they're our hope for peace and also the good Lord."

S.A.L.T.'s event is a good way to recognize our fallen officers and acknowledge the perils our men in blue face in their chosen professions.