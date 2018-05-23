*Menu
Students with perfect attendance

Wednesday, May 23, 2018
User-submitted story by Linda Sebaugh

These Jackson East Elementary School students had perfect attendance for the 2017-2018 school year. First row: Ryan Thorne, Madison Loy, Zander Smith, Madison Puckett, Katy Wondel. Second row: Drew Thompson, Emily Ireland, Mason Loy, Nolan Bartels, Grant Sparks, Breanna Brugger, Summer Woeltje.

Not Pictured: Colton Anglin and Lily Myer.

