Students with perfect attendance
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
These Jackson East Elementary School students had perfect attendance for the 2017-2018 school year. First row: Ryan Thorne, Madison Loy, Zander Smith, Madison Puckett, Katy Wondel. Second row: Drew Thompson, Emily Ireland, Mason Loy, Nolan Bartels, Grant Sparks, Breanna Brugger, Summer Woeltje.
Not Pictured: Colton Anglin and Lily Myer.