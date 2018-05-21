*Menu
Burrito-Ville, Customers Donate $1,000 to Local Boy Scouts Troop

Monday, May 21, 2018
User-submitted story by Burrito-Ville
Pictured: Kaylin Kellin (Burrito-Ville, Marketing Associate), Ashley N. Durest (District Executive, Shawnee District).

Cape Girardeau - Burrito-Ville held a #GiveBacktoCape fundraiser on May 9, donating a percentage of all sales to The Boy Scouts of America for their Friends of Campaign.

The Boy Scouts of America, Friends of Scouting Campaign is an opportunity for scouting families, community supporters and alumni to contribute to the council. The local Boy Scouts offer camping financial assistance for youth whose families may not have the financial means to send their child to camp this summer at Cape County Park, where they will learn about hiking, fishing, archery, BB guns, and STEM-related activities.

Through their purchases, customers donated $283.44. Burrito-Ville added to the donation, equaling a total of $1,000 gifted to the Boy Scouts of America Friends of Scouting Campaign.

Burrito-Ville holds their #GiveBacktoCape events in support of local organizations. You must spend the money locally to be considered. Contact burritoville913@gmail.com if youd like to be considered for one of Burrito-Villes #GiveBacktoCape events.

