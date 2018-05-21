Cape Girardeau native to serve as full time missionary

Molly Kinder, of Cape Girardeau, will serve as a missionary at Respire Haiti School in Gressier, Haiti. She will be a special services education teacher for a school of 500 plus students helping meet the needs of students with disabilities. Molly is a 2013 graduate of Cape Central High. She graduated Summa Cum Laude this month from Webster University in St Louis with a degree in special education. Molly plans to use her training to assist the Haitian teachers of students with disabilities in addition to having her own class. For more information about the school, she will be serving, visit: http://www.respirehaiti.org/