Restoration of autism funding a smart decision by Missouri lawmakers

Editorial

It has been a difficult year for the Tailor Institute, but there appears to be light on the horizon. Several other autism service providers also are breathing a little easier.

The Missouri Legislature, according to a report by Mark Bliss, has restored funding for autism services as part of the fiscal 2019 budget approved last week.

Lawmakers, according to our story, restored $3.7 million in state funding for the Missouri Autism Project and budgeted $200,000 for the Tailor Institute, which had lost all of its state funding last year in what state Sen. Wayne Wallingford called an oversight.

The Senate recently had reduced funding for the Missouri Autism Project, but the money was restored when the budget bill went to a conference committee of House and Senate lawmakers to finalize the spending plan.

As a result, autism services will be funded through the Missouri Department of Mental Health at the same level as fiscal 2018, which included $1.55 million in autism services for the Southeast Missouri area.

The funding includes $1.07 million for Easterseals Midwest, $423,000 for the Southeast Missouri State University Autism Center and $63,000 for Blue Sky Community Services.

The rate of autism diagnoses continues to rise, and the epidemic started in the early 1990s is now making its way into adulthood. Its important we continue to provide resources for those with autism, so these individuals can develop to their utmost and reach their potential. The funding restoration is not just good news for those with autism, but for all of us who believe we should support the vulnerable among us.