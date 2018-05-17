Helping kids in crisis become kids with HOPE!

Hope for One More received a $1,650 donation from The Rushing Family Trust on May 14, 2018. Hope for One More is a non-profit childrens home in Jackson providing emergency shelter for foster children in Cape Girardeau and surrounding counties. The home provides transitional housing where children can be brought when they are taken into protective custody. Children receive nurturing care, meals, clothing, a warm bed and a full medical, dental and psychological screening while arrangements for an appropriate foster home can be made.

To further its mission of making a positive difference in the lives of disadvantaged women and children, and others with extraordinary needs, The Rushing Family Trust holds the Captain Woody Rushing Golf Tournament each October. Proceeds from the 19th annual tournament, held at Kimbeland Country Club last year, made the Hope for One More donation possible. A total of $13,000 will be donated to 14 organizations from the 2017 tournament proceeds.

For more information about Hope for One More, please visit: www.hopeforonemore.org

For more information about The Rushing Family Trust, please visit:

www.rushingmarine.com/golf