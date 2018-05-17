Congratulations to the Class of 2018

Editorial

High school graduation commencement ceremonies are already underway.

Several took place last weekend, as Central High School, Oran and Scott City seniors received their diplomas.

They'll continue Friday with ceremonies at Jackson (7 p.m.), Eagle Ridge (7 p.m.) and Oak Ridge (7:30 p.m.). Notre Dame and Saxony will hold their commencement ceremonies on Sunday at 1:30 and 2 p.m., respectively.

This is a special time of year for these young men and women who have worked hard for 12 years to reach this point.

We want to congratulate all our area's graduates, and acknowledge their effort. School can be grueling. But it's just a start. Enjoy the moments post-graduation and soak in the feelings of accomplishment and enjoy some well-deserved down time.

But this is just the beginning. Keep working hard, and best of luck as each of you meet the challenges and opportunities before you.

God bless the Class of 2018.