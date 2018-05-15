Essex, Redinger to be applauded for willingness to serve Ward 5

Editorial

The Cape Girardeau City Council recently selected Ryan Essex as the temporary Ward 5 Cape Girardeau City Council member.

The council seat was previously held by Bob Fox who was elected mayor in April.

There were two candidates for the temporary position, Essex and Eric "Red" Redinger.

Essex is chief operating officer with Gibson Recovery Center. Redinger is the associate director of recreation services at Southeast Missouri State University.

A third applicant for the temporary position, Kyle Schott, regional director of Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, withdrew his application from consideration.

Essex indicated an interest in running to fill the remainder of the unexpired council term. A special election would take place either Aug. 7 or Nov. 6, depending on how many candidates file. The filing period is now open and ends May 22.

Serving on the city council is a commitment. We extend our thanks to the applicants and wish Essex all the best as he joins the council as the temporary selection.