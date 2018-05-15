Mental health awareness month

Letter to the Editor

It is believed by most people that mental health is just as important as physical health. Despite this, many people don't know how to have a conversation about it. Talking about mental health can be awkward, but it can really help. If you find a loved one in a mental health crisis, seize the awkward!

In August of 2014 my family lost a beautiful soul. My cousin, Renee, was a loving, caring, beautiful person who found herself lost in a battle with depression. She fought hard, but kept on a downward spiral which eventually ended in suicide. Depression is the most common condition associated with suicide.

There is no single cause to suicide. It most often occurs when stressors exceed coping abilities of someone suffering from a mental health condition. Too many people at risk for suicide do not seek help. We need to find better ways to reach those who suffer, and encourage schools, workplaces and communities to make mental health a priority.

Not all mental health conditions result in the most drastic way of a loved one unable to battle the demons, but suicide is rising statistically and we need to make it our mission to ensure our loved ones know there is help. It is crucial to be attentive, understanding, and willing to go the extra mile to ensure all beautiful souls on earth feel the purpose in life they were given. For more information visit www.afsp.org.

Kathy Snyder, Scott City