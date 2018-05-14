8th Grade Graduation at Guardian Angel School in Oran

Guardian Angel School in Oran graduated 6 eighth grade girls at the 6 pm Mass at Guardian Angel Church on Saturday, May 12. This followed a banquet to honor them and that was hosted by the 7th grade class and their parents. During the banquet, awards for the top person in each subject, honor roll and perfect attendance were handed out by Principal Katrina Kluesner. The Valedictorian of the class was Brittany Dirnberger and the Salutatorian was Lydia Tankersley. The St. Ann's PCCW statue of Mary was presented to Camryn Lynch for her characteristics of Christian values, scholarship, leadership, and service. Following the awards, a video presentation was shown of pictures of the girls throughout their lives. Congratulations to the Class of 2018!! Pictured in front row are Hailee Baker & Jordan Diebold; middle row are Brittany Dirnberger, Lydia Tankersley, Camryn Lynch, & Traci Hency; back row are Principal Katrina Kluesner, Rev. Randy Tochtrop, & Jodi McVay (7th & 8th grade homeroom teacher).