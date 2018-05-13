Jason Heisserer, SEMO graduate, presents at National Conferences

Jason Heisserer will present at the National Small Schools Conference this summer. This year he will also have presented at the Private Schools with Public Purpose Conference and the ISACS Annual Conference. He is a 1996 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University and holds a Doctor of Education Degree from Maryville University. Jason resides in St. Louis where he is the head of Crossroads College Preparatory School. He is the son of Darlene Heuring of Cape Girardeau.