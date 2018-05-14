Road rage review

Letter to the Editor

We all know about road rage. Many activities can trigger it in certain people, and the anger can escalate into dangerous behavior. If someone exhibits road rage near you, relax, try to diffuse it, or try to distance yourself from the raging person. No good can come from physical confrontation.

Events that can trigger road rage:

* Blocking vehicles in the passing lane.

* Turning or changing lanes without signaling.

* Speeding, tailgating and passing in no-passing zones.

* Cutting in front of someone, then slowing to turn.

* Racing through the intersection after the light turns red.

* Pulling out in front of someone, causing them to brake hard.

* Waiting to pull out with front of vehicle sticking out in traffic.

* Holding up traffic while waving others on.

* Sitting inattentively after the light turns green.

* Texting or talking on cellphone or other distracted driving.

* Loud music or muffler noise coming from vehicle.

* Lane hopping, making obscene gestures, and horn honking.

* There are others but you get the idea.

If youre feeling on the brink of road rage yourself, please give us seniors a break. Our reflexes, vision, etc., may be a little off. Also, please cut the young drivers some slack. Some of them do stupid things due to their lack of experience. And for all the drivers in between, remember: Its better to restrain than to regret.

Gary L. Gaines, Cape Girardeau