The Iran nuclear deal

Letter to the Editor

As of May 12 the United States is no longer part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)  the nuclear deal with Iran.

The reasons given for our withdrawal from the agreement are the facts that it did place limits on Irans ballistic missile program; it did not halt Irans support for insurgent groups and proxies in the region; plus the restrictions on uranium enrichment terminate in 15 years.

In spite of these problems and the presidents self-proclaimed deal-making ability, the other signatories did not withdraw from the agreement. For them, there are positive aspects of the agreement that make its continuation desirable. Among them are:

* Iran agreed to neutralize its stockpile of enriched uranium, and pledged to remain well below a threshold useful for weapons development for 15 years.

* Iran removed nearly 20,000 centrifuges used to enrich uranium, and cut its stockpile of uranium enriched to 3.67 percent to a mere 300 kilograms.

* The JCPOA imposed one of the most intrusive inspection and monitoring regimes in the history of arms control.

* Iran agreed to abide by the terms of the nuclear nonproliferation treaty and this pledge did not expire under the JCPOA.

It will be years before the full impact of U.S. withdrawal is known. For the present, however, it will further isolate the United States and indicates that the United States has proved itself to be unreliable negotiating partner. Worst of all, Iran may now manufacture a nuclear weapon.

JOHN PIEPHO, Cape Girardeau