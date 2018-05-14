Take time to visit Pinecrest Azalea Gardens
Linda Penzel calls her little farm the best kept secret in Southeast Missouri.
She just might be right.
If you havent ever had the chance to visit the Pinecrest Azalea Gardens near Oak Ridge, youre truly missing out on one of our areas most beautiful places.
Linda and her husband, Gene, acquired 52 acres with more than 3,000 plants from her mother- and father-in-law several years ago.
And the drive-through garden explodes with spring colors and aroma.
For being a best-kept secret, the farm attracts as many people as it does critters. Penzel said the farm attracts anywhere from 5,000 to 10,000 visitors each year, which is just an estimate she told reporter Joshua Hartwig recently.
The farm is open, for free to visitors, until Tuesday. We highly recommend you taking the drive out there, if you havent already.
Thank you to the Penzel family for all their work to keep this wonderful attraction going.
The address is 799 Torre Lane, Oak Ridge, Missouri. Take Route B in Cape Girardeau County to County Road 472, and follow the signs.