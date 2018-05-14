Take time to visit Pinecrest Azalea Gardens

Editorial

Linda Penzel calls her little farm the best kept secret in Southeast Missouri.

She just might be right.

If you havent ever had the chance to visit the Pinecrest Azalea Gardens near Oak Ridge, youre truly missing out on one of our areas most beautiful places.

Linda and her husband, Gene, acquired 52 acres with more than 3,000 plants from her mother- and father-in-law several years ago.

And the drive-through garden explodes with spring colors and aroma.

For being a best-kept secret, the farm attracts as many people as it does critters. Penzel said the farm attracts anywhere from 5,000 to 10,000 visitors each year, which is just an estimate she told reporter Joshua Hartwig recently.

The farm is open, for free to visitors, until Tuesday. We highly recommend you taking the drive out there, if you havent already.

Thank you to the Penzel family for all their work to keep this wonderful attraction going.

The address is 799 Torre Lane, Oak Ridge, Missouri. Take Route B in Cape Girardeau County to County Road 472, and follow the signs.