My Bittersweet, Broken Daltons
It was five years ago this month I found my first Native American artifact, a four-inch long point with a missing base. That accidental find has led to a hobby that is almost an addiction for me: searching for artifacts. I couldnt care less if a point has monetary value. My thrill comes from learning about the points history in our local timeline and never knowing what I might find next.
There is one particular artifact that interests me: the Dalton. The Dalton derives its name from Judge Sidna Poage Dalton, who by 1948 had discovered several sites in Missouri that had this Transitional-Paleo Indian point type. Judge Dalton was prosecuting attorney in Cape Girardeau County for several years in the 1930s and 1940s and held several other prominent career titles thereafter.
The Dalton is a unique artifact in that it was, perhaps, the first point-type modification that came out of the Clovis Era generations before. According to archaeologists, Dalton point usage existed throughout the Midwest and lasted from about 10,500 to 10,000 years ago. The Clovis people first entered what became North America some 12,500-plus years ago and are considered the first inhabitants of this land. (Yes, there are other hypotheses, but thats another story.)
Over the last four years I have found 15 pieces of artifacts that are Dalton, or that so closely resemble Daltons that I dont know what else they would be. The bittersweet part is, though they add to an archeological record, not one of them is intact. Each piece is either the base, the mid-section or the tip. I keep joking the day I find a complete Dalton, Im going to go to town and celebrate.
Even fragments of whole points can tell us something about how the land was used 10,000 years ago. Eight of the 15 artifacts pictured here came from one Cape County field in March 2018. It took me quite a few hours over several days to find them, but when eight potential Daltons appear in one field at the same time, well, its exciting. They were in association also with a Hardin base, two Adenas and an Archaic blade.
Submitted photo
So where do the Dalton bases and fragments strewn over todays fields come from? Some 10,500 years ago a deer hunter would have been using the atlatl more frequently. The hunter would have launched a shaft from its thrower (the atlatl) with a Dalton point on the opposing end, hopefully sending it crushing through rib bones into a deers vital cavity.
After the hunter followed a blood trail, recovered his deer, returned to camp and shared the meat with his family and clan, he would have removed himself to the hillside and prepared for another day. There he would have cut the lashing from his dart shaft, tossed aside a used but effective Dalton point base and tied on recently knapped Burlington chert Dalton projectile point. Tomorrow would be another day, and his pristine Dalton point would be ready to bring down another animal.
Just because every one of my Daltons is broken doesnt mean their stories are, too. Each piece can tell its own story, whether its my Dalton drill with a broken tip, or the bases of two fluted Daltons found just a few miles apart, both of which I initially thought were Clovis, but later realized might not be. (See photo top row, second and third from left.)
Yes, it will be nice when one day I find a four-inch long Classic Dalton with parallel, oblique flaking and basal grinding, all intact. But until then I can still think of the joy each of my broken Daltons has given me so far.
More to explore
-
Social distancing guidelines necessitate unusual baptism at Delta churchUnder a cloudless sky in the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Delta on Sunday morning, Erica McClard was baptized in a cattle trough. Two weeks earlier, she had given her life to Jesus. Baptism, McClard said, publicly affirmed her private...
-
Hundreds gather for Black Lives Matter protest in Perryville1PERRYVILLE, Mo. Chanting, cheering, shouting and street sounds filled the air in downtown Perryville as hundreds of protesters and a few dozen counter-protesters expressed their opinions and feelings about the Black Lives Matter movement Sunday...
-
George Floyd scholarship announced at Southeast Missouri State11On Friday, the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship was formed within the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation, confirmed Trudy Lee, interim vice president for university advancement and executive director of the university foundation. By...
-
FISH Volunteers to give out free produce Tuesday in Cape GirardeauFISH Volunteers of Cape Girardeau will distribute 200 boxes of produce beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau. The effort is in partnership with the SEMO Food Bank, said Avon Crocker,...
-
Two killed, seven injured in early morning shooting in Sikeston1SIKESTON, Mo. An early morning shooting in Sikeston left two dead and seven injured. According to a news release from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers received a call at 1:46 a.m. Sunday of a noise complaint coming from a party...
-
Feeding teachers and educators at Lighthouse UnitedBrent Good, left, a kindergarten teacher's aide at Jefferson Elementary School, shares a moment with Yazzmin Johnson, an incoming third-grade teacher at the school, during a lunch event for teachers and educators Saturday at Lighthouse United in...
-
-
Photo Gallery 6/7/20Perryville protest for Black Lives Matter movementHundreds of protestors took posts around the Perry County Courthouse to express their emotions and stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in downtown Perryville, Missouri. More than a dozen...
-
Photo Gallery 6/7/20Saxony Lutheran Graduation 2020After postponing its commencement ceremonies due to COVID-19, Saxony Lutheran High School held a graduation event on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Gerhard Birk Gymnasium in Jackson. Attendance numbers at the event were restricted to five guests per...
-
A chick, a hen, a human: Backyard chickens are fun and practicalBackyard chickens aren't just for pastoral country settings anymore. In Cape Girardeau, a city ordinance allows for up to six female chickens on a given property, and that can make for a great setup. Dustin and Jennifer Schroeder and their two sons,...
-
Man claims coronavirus diagnosis to avoid arrest, fails1Wielding a false COVID-19 diagnosis as a weapon has resulted in a felony charge against a Jackson man. According to information provided by Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office, Duane Ratliff, 45, was arrested Wednesday after deputies found him...
-
-
One local COVID-19 case connected to Lake of Ozarks party19One positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in a group of Cape Girardeau community members and Southeast Missouri State University students who attended a Lake of the Ozarks boat party May 29th to May 31, according to a press release from the...
-
EMAA to distribute food in weekly program through JuneWeekly food distribution programs are underway throughout June, in an effort by East Missouri Action Agency to get produce out to those in need in multiple locations, including Cape Girardeau and Missouri towns Marble Hill and Perryville, among...
-
Cape County History Center to reopen, add research annexFor five years, the Cape Girardeau County History Center at 102 S. High Street in Jackson has served as a resource for people looking to learn more about the region's rich history. Now, in addition to existing display cases in the main Center, a...
-
11th coronavirus death reported in Scott County1Scott County health officials reported the 11th death in the county because of COVID-19 on Friday. Officials in the county have confirmed 117 cases -- two new cases Friday -- of the disease associated with coronavirus. Seventy-seven patients have...
-
500 sign up for virus testing event in CapeMore than 500 people signed up to take a free COVID-19 community sampling test Friday at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. By pre-registration appointment only, the drive-up test was made available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. "My understanding is the...
-
Missouri winning "war" on feral hogs, officials say1A multiagency effort to eliminate feral hogs statewide, which is concentrated in southeast Missouri, is showing impressive progress in the last five years. The first quarterly "dashboard" report has been released by the Missouri Feral Hog...
-
Naylor boy drowns in Black River; river is higher than normalA Naylor, Missouri, boy drowned Thursday afternoon while swimming in Black River. The boy, 9, was attempting to swim to an island across the river channel when he began to struggle at about 4:40 p.m., according to Missouri State Highway Patrol...
-
Absentee ballots change school board outcome3Proving the adage "every vote counts," official vote results from a Cape Girardeau School Board race changed one winner from the unofficial results after Tuesday's voting. Tony Smee, who on election night appeared to have kept his seat on the board...
-
E-waste recyling day scheduled for Tuesday in Sikeston; no cost to drop off various itemsSIKESTON, Mo. -- Area residents looking for an easy way to properly dispose of their electronics will have the opportunity to so during the upcoming e-Waste 2020 Recycling Day. From 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, electronic items ranging from TVs,...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 6/7/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for June 4 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
-
UPDATED: Nasal swab coronavirus testing to be done today in Cape GirardeauMore than 500 people signed up to take a free COVID-19 community sampling test Friday at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. By pre-registration appointment only, the drive-up test was made available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. My understanding is the...
-
Local tax receipts running ahead of 2019 despite coronavirus4Cape Girardeau sales tax receipts for the first half of 2020 are running slightly ahead of where they were this time last year, despite disruption in many retail businesses this spring during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the countys use-tax...
-
Wrongful-death suit filed after Nov. 30 drownings in Bollinger County3After two children drowned in Little Whitewater Creek near Patton, Missouri, during flash flooding Nov. 30, a wrongful-death claim has been levied in Bollinger County Circuit Court seeking joint and several liability against the county and the...
-
Four Southeast undergrads to participate in Federal Justice Fellowship pilot programFour Southeast Missouri State University students were chosen to participate in the first Federal Judge Fellowship this summer at the Rush Hudson Limbaugh Sr. United States Courthouse in Cape Girardeau. Southeast alumna Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni...
-
-
-
School board members, tax issues decided in region2Area voters chose school board members and decided on tax proposals Tuesday, though only about one in 10 registered voters cast ballots. Jared Ritter was the top vote-getter for one of three seats on the public school district's board. He received...
-
Arrest warrants issued after Bollinger County investigation into death of 8-year-old girl with special needs4More than two months after an investigation was launched into the March 22 death of an 8-year-old girl with myotonic dystrophy, arrest warrants were filed Friday by Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Gray and signed Sunday by Judge Alan...
-
-
Most read 6/2/20Effects of local George Floyd demonstration discussed at Cape Girardeau City Council meeting5Almost 24 hours after demonstrators marched along Broadway to protest of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest, members of Cape...
-
Most read 6/1/20Local demonstrators express solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement9In the days following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest, demonstrations and protests mourning his death spread across the nation....
-
Most read 5/31/20Gov. Parson activates National Guard following violent protests in Missouri2ST. LOUIS (AP) Protesters blocked a downtown St. Louis interstate, set a fire in the road and broke into trucks during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee onto Floyd's neck...
-