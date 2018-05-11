Delicious Reading: Baked Burrito Casserole and Written Reality
As someone who teaches health communication, I have to admit to my students I dont always practice healthy habits. I remind them I was once as they are now living on cafeteria cereal or microwaved noodles, and sometimes having enough change in my cars cupholder to justify a trip to Taco Bell. What I dont tell them sometimes I still crave and treat myself to one of those bean burritos. As fast food goes, they arent terrible, but cooking at home is inevitably a better choice. Thats why when I saw a recipe for a baked burrito casserole pop up on Pinterest, I had to investigate.
Mitzi Smith started her blog writtenreality.com when quitting her full-time job to become a stay-at-home mom didnt turn out quite the way she planned. As she puts it, her perfect family bubble burst within the first week and she found her own need for Gods purpose, encouragement and a new life plan. Her life still cycles within a continued laundry list and mommy routine, but she now pursues a much greater purpose within my quest for family fun. On her blog, in addition to household tips and family fun ideas, she has a cache of easy, family-friendly recipes. I served this casserole with green salad, salsa and guacamole on the side. My family loved it for our traditional Taco Tuesday, even if the kids groaned as I told them about the trials and tribulations of dorm living while we ate.
Stock Image
Baked Burrito Casserole
1 pound of ground beef (I use ground turkey)
1 small onion, chopped
1 pack of taco seasoning (I use low sodium)
Sign up for Daily Headlines
Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.
1 can refried beans (I use fat-free)
1 can cream of mushroom soup, undiluted (I use low-fat)
1/2 cup sour cream (I use low-fat)
1 pack large flour tortillas
2 1/2 cups of shredded Mexican blend cheese (I use reduced-fat)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large skillet, cook the ground beef and onion until the beef is no longer pink, and drain.
Add the taco seasoning and refried beans, and heat through.
In a separate bowl, blend the mushroom soup with the sour cream, then spread half of the soup mixture in the bottom of a baking dish.
Add a layer of 3 flour tortillas to the top of the soup mixture. You will need to cut or tear the tortillas and overlap them.
Spread on a layer of the ground beef mixture and top with about a cup of cheese.
Repeat all of these layers, and top with the remaining cheese.
Bake in a 9 x 13 baking dish for about 20 minutes until cheese is nicely melted.
More to explore
-
Social distancing guidelines necessitate unusual baptism at Delta churchUnder a cloudless sky in the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Delta on Sunday morning, Erica McClard was baptized in a cattle trough. Two weeks earlier, she had given her life to Jesus. Baptism, McClard said, publicly affirmed her private...
-
Hundreds gather for Black Lives Matter protest in Perryville1PERRYVILLE, Mo. Chanting, cheering, shouting and street sounds filled the air in downtown Perryville as hundreds of protesters and a few dozen counter-protesters expressed their opinions and feelings about the Black Lives Matter movement Sunday...
-
George Floyd scholarship announced at Southeast Missouri State11On Friday, the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship was formed within the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation, confirmed Trudy Lee, interim vice president for university advancement and executive director of the university foundation. By...
-
FISH Volunteers to give out free produce Tuesday in Cape GirardeauFISH Volunteers of Cape Girardeau will distribute 200 boxes of produce beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau. The effort is in partnership with the SEMO Food Bank, said Avon Crocker,...
-
Two killed, seven injured in early morning shooting in Sikeston1SIKESTON, Mo. An early morning shooting in Sikeston left two dead and seven injured. According to a news release from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers received a call at 1:46 a.m. Sunday of a noise complaint coming from a party...
-
Feeding teachers and educators at Lighthouse UnitedBrent Good, left, a kindergarten teacher's aide at Jefferson Elementary School, shares a moment with Yazzmin Johnson, an incoming third-grade teacher at the school, during a lunch event for teachers and educators Saturday at Lighthouse United in...
-
-
Photo Gallery 6/7/20Perryville protest for Black Lives Matter movementHundreds of protestors took posts around the Perry County Courthouse to express their emotions and stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in downtown Perryville, Missouri. More than a dozen...
-
Photo Gallery 6/7/20Saxony Lutheran Graduation 2020After postponing its commencement ceremonies due to COVID-19, Saxony Lutheran High School held a graduation event on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Gerhard Birk Gymnasium in Jackson. Attendance numbers at the event were restricted to five guests per...
-
A chick, a hen, a human: Backyard chickens are fun and practicalBackyard chickens aren't just for pastoral country settings anymore. In Cape Girardeau, a city ordinance allows for up to six female chickens on a given property, and that can make for a great setup. Dustin and Jennifer Schroeder and their two sons,...
-
Man claims coronavirus diagnosis to avoid arrest, fails1Wielding a false COVID-19 diagnosis as a weapon has resulted in a felony charge against a Jackson man. According to information provided by Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office, Duane Ratliff, 45, was arrested Wednesday after deputies found him...
-
-
One local COVID-19 case connected to Lake of Ozarks party19One positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in a group of Cape Girardeau community members and Southeast Missouri State University students who attended a Lake of the Ozarks boat party May 29th to May 31, according to a press release from the...
-
EMAA to distribute food in weekly program through JuneWeekly food distribution programs are underway throughout June, in an effort by East Missouri Action Agency to get produce out to those in need in multiple locations, including Cape Girardeau and Missouri towns Marble Hill and Perryville, among...
-
Cape County History Center to reopen, add research annexFor five years, the Cape Girardeau County History Center at 102 S. High Street in Jackson has served as a resource for people looking to learn more about the region's rich history. Now, in addition to existing display cases in the main Center, a...
-
11th coronavirus death reported in Scott County1Scott County health officials reported the 11th death in the county because of COVID-19 on Friday. Officials in the county have confirmed 117 cases -- two new cases Friday -- of the disease associated with coronavirus. Seventy-seven patients have...
-
500 sign up for virus testing event in CapeMore than 500 people signed up to take a free COVID-19 community sampling test Friday at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. By pre-registration appointment only, the drive-up test was made available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. "My understanding is the...
-
Missouri winning "war" on feral hogs, officials say1A multiagency effort to eliminate feral hogs statewide, which is concentrated in southeast Missouri, is showing impressive progress in the last five years. The first quarterly "dashboard" report has been released by the Missouri Feral Hog...
-
Naylor boy drowns in Black River; river is higher than normalA Naylor, Missouri, boy drowned Thursday afternoon while swimming in Black River. The boy, 9, was attempting to swim to an island across the river channel when he began to struggle at about 4:40 p.m., according to Missouri State Highway Patrol...
-
Absentee ballots change school board outcome3Proving the adage "every vote counts," official vote results from a Cape Girardeau School Board race changed one winner from the unofficial results after Tuesday's voting. Tony Smee, who on election night appeared to have kept his seat on the board...
-
E-waste recyling day scheduled for Tuesday in Sikeston; no cost to drop off various itemsSIKESTON, Mo. -- Area residents looking for an easy way to properly dispose of their electronics will have the opportunity to so during the upcoming e-Waste 2020 Recycling Day. From 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, electronic items ranging from TVs,...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 6/7/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for June 4 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
-
UPDATED: Nasal swab coronavirus testing to be done today in Cape GirardeauMore than 500 people signed up to take a free COVID-19 community sampling test Friday at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. By pre-registration appointment only, the drive-up test was made available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. My understanding is the...
-
Local tax receipts running ahead of 2019 despite coronavirus4Cape Girardeau sales tax receipts for the first half of 2020 are running slightly ahead of where they were this time last year, despite disruption in many retail businesses this spring during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the countys use-tax...
-
Wrongful-death suit filed after Nov. 30 drownings in Bollinger County3After two children drowned in Little Whitewater Creek near Patton, Missouri, during flash flooding Nov. 30, a wrongful-death claim has been levied in Bollinger County Circuit Court seeking joint and several liability against the county and the...
-
Four Southeast undergrads to participate in Federal Justice Fellowship pilot programFour Southeast Missouri State University students were chosen to participate in the first Federal Judge Fellowship this summer at the Rush Hudson Limbaugh Sr. United States Courthouse in Cape Girardeau. Southeast alumna Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni...
-
-
-
School board members, tax issues decided in region2Area voters chose school board members and decided on tax proposals Tuesday, though only about one in 10 registered voters cast ballots. Jared Ritter was the top vote-getter for one of three seats on the public school district's board. He received...
-
Arrest warrants issued after Bollinger County investigation into death of 8-year-old girl with special needs4More than two months after an investigation was launched into the March 22 death of an 8-year-old girl with myotonic dystrophy, arrest warrants were filed Friday by Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Gray and signed Sunday by Judge Alan...
-
-
Most read 6/2/20Effects of local George Floyd demonstration discussed at Cape Girardeau City Council meeting5Almost 24 hours after demonstrators marched along Broadway to protest of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest, members of Cape...
-
Most read 6/1/20Local demonstrators express solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement9In the days following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest, demonstrations and protests mourning his death spread across the nation....
-
Most read 5/31/20Gov. Parson activates National Guard following violent protests in Missouri2ST. LOUIS (AP) Protesters blocked a downtown St. Louis interstate, set a fire in the road and broke into trucks during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee onto Floyd's neck...
-