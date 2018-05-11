Ive Had a Wonderful, Long Career

Ive Had a Wonderful, Long Career
Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian
Carol Reimann looks back on her 50-year career in education
Name the last four Miss Americas.
Name the last three Emmy-winning best actors.
List the last five World Series winners.
Cant? Youre not alone.
Those were the greatest of the greatest, but you cant remember them, Carol Reimann says. Now, name your first grade teacher.
GORDON L. McBRIDE ~ Southeast Missourian archive
Reimann says when asked this last question, most people start to smile. Even though they cant name celebrities a few months after awards have been received, they can name the person who taught them for a year when they were 7 years old. They can maybe even conjure up a story about him or her because that person cared.
Reimann is one of those people who cares. She taught first grade for 33 years: at May Greene School for 13 and at Clippard Elementary for 20. For the past 17 years, she has worked as the assistant director and now the literacy consultant for the Southeast Regional Professional Development Center, directing professional development workshops for teachers from Saint Louis to the Arkansas border.
In May, after more than 50 years as an educator, she is retiring.
Reimann is wearing a black shirt with beaded sequins running down the front and sewed around the sleeves, dangling black and sparkly earrings that shine when the light hits them and several layered necklaces. She knows she doesnt look or dress like a typical teacher: she says she used her love for sequins and glitter to wear fun outfits that her first grade students were excited to come to school each day to see. (She also painted shirts to match books that she read to her students.) Her propensity for glistening is how she got her nickname: Sparkles.
Get our Daily Headlines
Sent right to your inbox.
And sparkle she does, in both attire and personality. One of the most important facets of life inside and outside of the classroom, she says, is to remain positive.
Im a very positive person, and I think that kids get enough negative in the world, Reimann says of her teaching style. If I had a child misbehaving, I would try to find a child who was doing the right thing and praise that child. As soon as I saw the misbehaving child do the right thing, I would praise them. I was a real hand-shaker, a real pat-on-the-shoulder [teacher]. We clapped for somebody who did a good job They want attention and they want love, so thats what I intended to do, just be positive.
This positivity, combined with her familys support and her faith, also helped Reimann survive three battles with cancer, experiences enabling her to help other women through a Reach to Recovery program.
With my life, you have to be positive, she says. You can look at the negative with cancer, but my husband has been a wonderful help to me, saying, Were just going to be positive about this.
A rewarding journey
Reimanns third grade teacher, the late Ms. Margaret Reed, is one of the people Reimann recalls with a smile and a story. It was in Reeds classroom at the age of 9 years old that Reimann first began teaching.
My third grade teacher was the one who set me on the path to be a teacher, Reimann says. I finished my work early, and she saw something in me that I didnt see, and she let me work with other kids.
Fred Lynch ~ flynch@semissourian.com
Another educator who helped the Southeast Missouri State University graduate through the initial stages of her teaching journey was the late Ms. Eileen Klaproth, whose classroom was next to Reimanns during her first years at May Greene School. She helped Reimann develop day-to-day routines for her classroom, skills that could only be taught through experience, such as strategies for taking lunch count and lining up students.
Had it not been for her, I may have quit, Reimann says.
But quit is one thing Reimann didnt do. During her career, Reimann taught the children of many of her students, and in her final year of teaching first grade, she even taught a grandchild of one of her first students a boy who didnt mind announcing to the class each day that their teacher had taught his grandmother, Reimann recalls, laughing.
The greatest thing is youve got to love what you do, youve got to be committed to it, youve got to stay up on the latest and the greatest, Reimann says of what our schools and students need in teachers. For us to stay up as a country, as a state, weve got to be right there on top. Weve got to create good citizens. Kids theyve got to be loved and theyve got to enjoy school, because you learn so much more when you enjoy something and in the classroom they need to see democracy at work.
Reimanns educational beliefs and ability to enact these convictions in the classroom earned her the title of Missouri Teacher of the Year in 1997. The year opened many doors for Reimann, she says, including speaking with the Missouri Legislature on behalf of Missouri teachers, going to space camp (where she sewed sequins onto her spacesuit) and meeting Bill Clinton, who was the president of the United States at the time.
But Reimanns Missouri Teacher of the Year journey didnt end there. This past fall, she received news that one of her former first grade students, Beth Davey, who now teaches music at Iveland Elementary in St. Louis, received the distinction of being the 2017-2018 Missouri Teacher of the Year. This was the first time in Missouri history that a Missouri Teacher of the Year had been taught by a former Missouri Teacher of the Year.
Missouri Teacher of the Year is not the only award for teaching that Reimann has received. In 1974, Reimann was the first woman to be named the Missouri Jaycee Outstanding Young Educator, and in 1994 she was named the first Chamber of Commerce Elementary Educator of the Year. She was also one of 10 finalists for the National Teacher Hall of Fame.
Retirement plans
Reimann is involved in Alpha Delta Kappa and Delta Kappa Gamma, honorary teachers sororities; she has served as the chapter president and state president of Alpha Delta Kappa, even serving at the international level the year she was the Missouri Teacher of the Year. She is also a member of P.E.O. International, a philanthropic educational group, and serves on the Cape Girardeau Public Library Friends of the Library board, heading the twice-a-year book sale. Reimann also is active in her church, playing in the bell choir and participating in the altar guild and ladies aid.
In retirement, Reimann is looking forward to having more time for antiquing, embroidering and traveling with her husband, Paul, in their camper, as well as spending time with her grandchildren and volunteering in the community. She and Paul live on a farm outside of Cape Girardeau where they raise beef cattle and Tennessee Walking Horses. They have two children and six grandchildren.
Reimann has seen many changes in education since she first entered the profession 50 years ago. One of the biggest, she says, is collaboration among teachers, grade levels and school districts. Another is the creation of learning standards, as well as an integration of technology into the classroom. Education also now focuses on differentiation for each student and using research-based best strategies and practices for instruction.
Despite these changes, Reimann says that at least one thing remains the same.
Education has changed a lot, but still the teachers the important thing in that classroom, Reimann says. Technologys great, dont get me wrong, but that teacher makes learning come alive.
I love teaching, she says. Its the most rewarding thing that I think you can do in your life.
More to explore
-
Social distancing guidelines necessitate unusual baptism at Delta churchUnder a cloudless sky in the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Delta on Sunday morning, Erica McClard was baptized in a cattle trough. Two weeks earlier, she had given her life to Jesus. Baptism, McClard said, publicly affirmed her private...
-
Hundreds gather for Black Lives Matter protest in Perryville1PERRYVILLE, Mo. Chanting, cheering, shouting and street sounds filled the air in downtown Perryville as hundreds of protesters and a few dozen counter-protesters expressed their opinions and feelings about the Black Lives Matter movement Sunday...
-
George Floyd scholarship announced at Southeast Missouri State11On Friday, the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship was formed within the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation, confirmed Trudy Lee, interim vice president for university advancement and executive director of the university foundation. By...
-
FISH Volunteers to give out free produce Tuesday in Cape GirardeauFISH Volunteers of Cape Girardeau will distribute 200 boxes of produce beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau. The effort is in partnership with the SEMO Food Bank, said Avon Crocker,...
-
Two killed, seven injured in early morning shooting in Sikeston1SIKESTON, Mo. An early morning shooting in Sikeston left two dead and seven injured. According to a news release from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers received a call at 1:46 a.m. Sunday of a noise complaint coming from a party...
-
Feeding teachers and educators at Lighthouse UnitedBrent Good, left, a kindergarten teacher's aide at Jefferson Elementary School, shares a moment with Yazzmin Johnson, an incoming third-grade teacher at the school, during a lunch event for teachers and educators Saturday at Lighthouse United in...
-
-
Photo Gallery 6/7/20Perryville protest for Black Lives Matter movementHundreds of protestors took posts around the Perry County Courthouse to express their emotions and stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in downtown Perryville, Missouri. More than a dozen...
-
Photo Gallery 6/7/20Saxony Lutheran Graduation 2020After postponing its commencement ceremonies due to COVID-19, Saxony Lutheran High School held a graduation event on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Gerhard Birk Gymnasium in Jackson. Attendance numbers at the event were restricted to five guests per...
-
A chick, a hen, a human: Backyard chickens are fun and practicalBackyard chickens aren't just for pastoral country settings anymore. In Cape Girardeau, a city ordinance allows for up to six female chickens on a given property, and that can make for a great setup. Dustin and Jennifer Schroeder and their two sons,...
-
Man claims coronavirus diagnosis to avoid arrest, fails1Wielding a false COVID-19 diagnosis as a weapon has resulted in a felony charge against a Jackson man. According to information provided by Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office, Duane Ratliff, 45, was arrested Wednesday after deputies found him...
-
-
One local COVID-19 case connected to Lake of Ozarks party19One positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in a group of Cape Girardeau community members and Southeast Missouri State University students who attended a Lake of the Ozarks boat party May 29th to May 31, according to a press release from the...
-
EMAA to distribute food in weekly program through JuneWeekly food distribution programs are underway throughout June, in an effort by East Missouri Action Agency to get produce out to those in need in multiple locations, including Cape Girardeau and Missouri towns Marble Hill and Perryville, among...
-
Cape County History Center to reopen, add research annexFor five years, the Cape Girardeau County History Center at 102 S. High Street in Jackson has served as a resource for people looking to learn more about the region's rich history. Now, in addition to existing display cases in the main Center, a...
-
11th coronavirus death reported in Scott County1Scott County health officials reported the 11th death in the county because of COVID-19 on Friday. Officials in the county have confirmed 117 cases -- two new cases Friday -- of the disease associated with coronavirus. Seventy-seven patients have...
-
500 sign up for virus testing event in CapeMore than 500 people signed up to take a free COVID-19 community sampling test Friday at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. By pre-registration appointment only, the drive-up test was made available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. "My understanding is the...
-
Missouri winning "war" on feral hogs, officials say1A multiagency effort to eliminate feral hogs statewide, which is concentrated in southeast Missouri, is showing impressive progress in the last five years. The first quarterly "dashboard" report has been released by the Missouri Feral Hog...
-
Naylor boy drowns in Black River; river is higher than normalA Naylor, Missouri, boy drowned Thursday afternoon while swimming in Black River. The boy, 9, was attempting to swim to an island across the river channel when he began to struggle at about 4:40 p.m., according to Missouri State Highway Patrol...
-
Absentee ballots change school board outcome3Proving the adage "every vote counts," official vote results from a Cape Girardeau School Board race changed one winner from the unofficial results after Tuesday's voting. Tony Smee, who on election night appeared to have kept his seat on the board...
-
E-waste recyling day scheduled for Tuesday in Sikeston; no cost to drop off various itemsSIKESTON, Mo. -- Area residents looking for an easy way to properly dispose of their electronics will have the opportunity to so during the upcoming e-Waste 2020 Recycling Day. From 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, electronic items ranging from TVs,...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 6/7/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for June 4 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
-
UPDATED: Nasal swab coronavirus testing to be done today in Cape GirardeauMore than 500 people signed up to take a free COVID-19 community sampling test Friday at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. By pre-registration appointment only, the drive-up test was made available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. My understanding is the...
-
Local tax receipts running ahead of 2019 despite coronavirus4Cape Girardeau sales tax receipts for the first half of 2020 are running slightly ahead of where they were this time last year, despite disruption in many retail businesses this spring during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the countys use-tax...
-
Wrongful-death suit filed after Nov. 30 drownings in Bollinger County3After two children drowned in Little Whitewater Creek near Patton, Missouri, during flash flooding Nov. 30, a wrongful-death claim has been levied in Bollinger County Circuit Court seeking joint and several liability against the county and the...
-
Four Southeast undergrads to participate in Federal Justice Fellowship pilot programFour Southeast Missouri State University students were chosen to participate in the first Federal Judge Fellowship this summer at the Rush Hudson Limbaugh Sr. United States Courthouse in Cape Girardeau. Southeast alumna Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni...
-
-
-
School board members, tax issues decided in region2Area voters chose school board members and decided on tax proposals Tuesday, though only about one in 10 registered voters cast ballots. Jared Ritter was the top vote-getter for one of three seats on the public school district's board. He received...
-
Arrest warrants issued after Bollinger County investigation into death of 8-year-old girl with special needs4More than two months after an investigation was launched into the March 22 death of an 8-year-old girl with myotonic dystrophy, arrest warrants were filed Friday by Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Gray and signed Sunday by Judge Alan...
-
-
Most read 6/2/20Effects of local George Floyd demonstration discussed at Cape Girardeau City Council meeting5Almost 24 hours after demonstrators marched along Broadway to protest of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest, members of Cape...
-
Most read 6/1/20Local demonstrators express solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement9In the days following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest, demonstrations and protests mourning his death spread across the nation....
-
Most read 5/31/20Gov. Parson activates National Guard following violent protests in Missouri2ST. LOUIS (AP) Protesters blocked a downtown St. Louis interstate, set a fire in the road and broke into trucks during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee onto Floyd's neck...
-