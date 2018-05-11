Your Summer Road Trip Itinerary
Stock photo
Fun day-trip destinations throughout Southeast Missouri
Ahhh summer! Its right around the corner the warmth of sun on your skin, the smell of barbecue on the grill, and the taste of freedom. Sweet, sweet freedom. Yes, summer, with its glorious long days, gives us freedom to explore, relax and unwind. Its also the perfect opportunity to lather up with sunscreen, fill the gas tank and grab the snacks for a road trip across Southeast Missouri.
James Baughn
But with so many options, where do you even begin? The short answer: exactly where you are. From Sainte Genevieve down to the Bootheel, there is a little something for everyone. History buff? We got you. Outdoor explorer? Yep. Festivals and farms? Of course. Feeling like a foodie? Youre gonna wanna stick around. And the great news? All of the these spots are quick, one-tank-of-gas trips, which means you will be sleeping on your own pillow at the end of the day. Now thats a win-win.
Stepping into the past
Sainte Genevieve is the oldest town west of the Mississippi. If you like history, youll have to stop here to check out the historic district in the downtown square. With much of the architecture dating back to the 1700s, the charming town offers visitors a glimpse into its French colonial past. For less than $15, you can pick up a historic tour passport from the Welcome Center and tour buildings like the Ste. Genevieve Catholic Church, the Bolduc House Museum and the Jacques Guibourg Historic House.
The stained glass windows in the Catholic church were really beautiful, says Cape Girardeau resident Connie Lape of her experience touring the homes with friends. The tour guides were friendly, the homes were rustic, and we learned that owning a mirror in your home was a sign of wealth.
Garry Neesam
Lape also recommends the Jour de Fete festival that runs the second full weekend in August, if you can stand the heat. One year it was so hot, she and her friends referred to the outdoor festival as the Jour de Sweat. But with art, crafts, food, live music and history demonstrations at every step, it definitely is worth the trip.
Parks and recreation
Alright explorers, this ones for you. If you really want a full day, head out early and drive to Big Spring, Missouris state park right outside the quaint little town of Van Buren, Missouri. With shaded pathways, trails, caves and springs, you could spend a whole day soaking up the quiet, peaceful surroundings of this stretch of the Ozark National Scenic Riverway. The main attraction at this location is the spring itself, which produces over 280 million gallons of freshwater per day and is one of the largest springs in North America.
Of course, most people travel to Van Buren for floating on the Current River, but as Glenda Heiden of Jackson says, its so much more than that. In fact, Glenda says, every time we make the trip we say, why dont we go more often?
Submitted Photo
And apparently a trip to Van Buren is not official unless you eat at the Jolly Cone before you leave. The Jolly Cone is a drive-up food shack opened in 1953 and loved by locals and visitors alike an iconic staple in this little town.
A long day spent in these parts will leave you ready for the comfort of your own bed, but according to Glenda, the sign of a good trip is if youre worn out, but you wanna go back.
Festivals and farms
Love cycling? Corn? Festivals? Then head over to East Prairie, Missouri, for the 16th annual Tour de Corn bicycle ride and Sweet Corn Festival on June 23rd.
Get our Daily Headlines
Sent right to your inbox.
Cyclists can choose to ride as few as 15 miles and as many as 100 miles, cycling on the flat terrain through the farmlands and on the Mississippi River Cycling Trail.
Past participants, like Becky Davenport from Marble Hill, Missouri, have enjoyed the one-day event.
The hospitality was amazing, with many churches and local community members opening their doors to serve a wide variety of corn, snacks and drinks at the rest stops along the way, she says.
And no worries. If cycling is not your thing, just come for the festival. Lots of barbecue, sweet corn and crawfish to fill your belly.
Photo archives
Want yummy summer food without maintaining your own garden? Stop by any one of these fresh produce farms along the way to East Prairie: Bader Farms near Campbell, Missouri, is a great spot to pick your own peaches and continues to be one of the largest peach farms in the United States; Family Friendly Farm north of Cape Girardeau is a wonderful place to grab high quality meats, eggs and milk, plus a little taste of the farm life experience; Knowlan Family Farm in Burfordville, Missouri, produces fresh fruits, vegetables and grass-fed beef. Visiting local farms is a great way to support community and make lifelong friends along the way.
All about the food
While some plan their road trips around a destination, Jackson residents Robert and June ODell admit their daytime drives usually are formed on impulse and food.
Strawberrys in Holcomb, Missouri, is one of the places they drive for. With pork steaks so big they are served on their own plate, this barbecue will leave you wanting more just not all on the same day.
Bring a cooler and take some home, advises Robert.
Strawberrys has a store that sells homemade sausages, pork steaks, seasoning and all kinds of goodies for purchase. You will not regret this stop.
Photo archives
Another restaurant, relatively newer to the food scene, is Kennys Flippin Burgers in Chaffee, Missouri. Extreme burgers and milkshakes are their specialty, and they seem to be dreaming up new creations every day. Their burgers are built with donuts, gravy, bacon and all the goodness you can imagine.
But burgers arent their only gig. Their latest invention is the Cotton Candy Ice Cream Burrito. We dont know what they will dream up next, but we do know that they are eventually coming to Cape G.
Whether you jump in the car and hit the road or take an extra nap in the hammock, remember to enjoy the freedom that comes with summer. These truly are the best years, so make a memory, discover something new and live life to the full. Its never been about the destination, so just keep rolling on that journey.
More to explore
-
Social distancing guidelines necessitate unusual baptism at Delta churchUnder a cloudless sky in the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Delta on Sunday morning, Erica McClard was baptized in a cattle trough. Two weeks earlier, she had given her life to Jesus. Baptism, McClard said, publicly affirmed her private...
-
Hundreds gather for Black Lives Matter protest in Perryville1PERRYVILLE, Mo. Chanting, cheering, shouting and street sounds filled the air in downtown Perryville as hundreds of protesters and a few dozen counter-protesters expressed their opinions and feelings about the Black Lives Matter movement Sunday...
-
George Floyd scholarship announced at Southeast Missouri State11On Friday, the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship was formed within the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation, confirmed Trudy Lee, interim vice president for university advancement and executive director of the university foundation. By...
-
FISH Volunteers to give out free produce Tuesday in Cape GirardeauFISH Volunteers of Cape Girardeau will distribute 200 boxes of produce beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau. The effort is in partnership with the SEMO Food Bank, said Avon Crocker,...
-
Two killed, seven injured in early morning shooting in Sikeston1SIKESTON, Mo. An early morning shooting in Sikeston left two dead and seven injured. According to a news release from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers received a call at 1:46 a.m. Sunday of a noise complaint coming from a party...
-
Feeding teachers and educators at Lighthouse UnitedBrent Good, left, a kindergarten teacher's aide at Jefferson Elementary School, shares a moment with Yazzmin Johnson, an incoming third-grade teacher at the school, during a lunch event for teachers and educators Saturday at Lighthouse United in...
-
-
Photo Gallery 6/7/20Perryville protest for Black Lives Matter movementHundreds of protestors took posts around the Perry County Courthouse to express their emotions and stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in downtown Perryville, Missouri. More than a dozen...
-
Photo Gallery 6/7/20Saxony Lutheran Graduation 2020After postponing its commencement ceremonies due to COVID-19, Saxony Lutheran High School held a graduation event on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Gerhard Birk Gymnasium in Jackson. Attendance numbers at the event were restricted to five guests per...
-
A chick, a hen, a human: Backyard chickens are fun and practicalBackyard chickens aren't just for pastoral country settings anymore. In Cape Girardeau, a city ordinance allows for up to six female chickens on a given property, and that can make for a great setup. Dustin and Jennifer Schroeder and their two sons,...
-
Man claims coronavirus diagnosis to avoid arrest, fails1Wielding a false COVID-19 diagnosis as a weapon has resulted in a felony charge against a Jackson man. According to information provided by Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office, Duane Ratliff, 45, was arrested Wednesday after deputies found him...
-
-
One local COVID-19 case connected to Lake of Ozarks party19One positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in a group of Cape Girardeau community members and Southeast Missouri State University students who attended a Lake of the Ozarks boat party May 29th to May 31, according to a press release from the...
-
EMAA to distribute food in weekly program through JuneWeekly food distribution programs are underway throughout June, in an effort by East Missouri Action Agency to get produce out to those in need in multiple locations, including Cape Girardeau and Missouri towns Marble Hill and Perryville, among...
-
Cape County History Center to reopen, add research annexFor five years, the Cape Girardeau County History Center at 102 S. High Street in Jackson has served as a resource for people looking to learn more about the region's rich history. Now, in addition to existing display cases in the main Center, a...
-
11th coronavirus death reported in Scott County1Scott County health officials reported the 11th death in the county because of COVID-19 on Friday. Officials in the county have confirmed 117 cases -- two new cases Friday -- of the disease associated with coronavirus. Seventy-seven patients have...
-
500 sign up for virus testing event in CapeMore than 500 people signed up to take a free COVID-19 community sampling test Friday at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. By pre-registration appointment only, the drive-up test was made available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. "My understanding is the...
-
Missouri winning "war" on feral hogs, officials say1A multiagency effort to eliminate feral hogs statewide, which is concentrated in southeast Missouri, is showing impressive progress in the last five years. The first quarterly "dashboard" report has been released by the Missouri Feral Hog...
-
Naylor boy drowns in Black River; river is higher than normalA Naylor, Missouri, boy drowned Thursday afternoon while swimming in Black River. The boy, 9, was attempting to swim to an island across the river channel when he began to struggle at about 4:40 p.m., according to Missouri State Highway Patrol...
-
Absentee ballots change school board outcome3Proving the adage "every vote counts," official vote results from a Cape Girardeau School Board race changed one winner from the unofficial results after Tuesday's voting. Tony Smee, who on election night appeared to have kept his seat on the board...
-
E-waste recyling day scheduled for Tuesday in Sikeston; no cost to drop off various itemsSIKESTON, Mo. -- Area residents looking for an easy way to properly dispose of their electronics will have the opportunity to so during the upcoming e-Waste 2020 Recycling Day. From 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, electronic items ranging from TVs,...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 6/7/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for June 4 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
-
UPDATED: Nasal swab coronavirus testing to be done today in Cape GirardeauMore than 500 people signed up to take a free COVID-19 community sampling test Friday at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. By pre-registration appointment only, the drive-up test was made available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. My understanding is the...
-
Local tax receipts running ahead of 2019 despite coronavirus4Cape Girardeau sales tax receipts for the first half of 2020 are running slightly ahead of where they were this time last year, despite disruption in many retail businesses this spring during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the countys use-tax...
-
Wrongful-death suit filed after Nov. 30 drownings in Bollinger County3After two children drowned in Little Whitewater Creek near Patton, Missouri, during flash flooding Nov. 30, a wrongful-death claim has been levied in Bollinger County Circuit Court seeking joint and several liability against the county and the...
-
Four Southeast undergrads to participate in Federal Justice Fellowship pilot programFour Southeast Missouri State University students were chosen to participate in the first Federal Judge Fellowship this summer at the Rush Hudson Limbaugh Sr. United States Courthouse in Cape Girardeau. Southeast alumna Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni...
-
-
-
School board members, tax issues decided in region2Area voters chose school board members and decided on tax proposals Tuesday, though only about one in 10 registered voters cast ballots. Jared Ritter was the top vote-getter for one of three seats on the public school district's board. He received...
-
Arrest warrants issued after Bollinger County investigation into death of 8-year-old girl with special needs4More than two months after an investigation was launched into the March 22 death of an 8-year-old girl with myotonic dystrophy, arrest warrants were filed Friday by Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Gray and signed Sunday by Judge Alan...
-
-
Most read 6/2/20Effects of local George Floyd demonstration discussed at Cape Girardeau City Council meeting5Almost 24 hours after demonstrators marched along Broadway to protest of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest, members of Cape...
-
Most read 6/1/20Local demonstrators express solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement9In the days following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest, demonstrations and protests mourning his death spread across the nation....
-
Most read 5/31/20Gov. Parson activates National Guard following violent protests in Missouri2ST. LOUIS (AP) Protesters blocked a downtown St. Louis interstate, set a fire in the road and broke into trucks during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee onto Floyd's neck...
-