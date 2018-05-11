Now Read This: We Were the Lucky Ones by Georgia Hunter

Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian Order this photo

Once again, I am recommending a historical fiction title set in Europe during World War II. We Were the Lucky Ones is based on the story of a real Jewish family. When the author, Georgia Hunter, was 15 years old, she attended a family reunion where she first heard about her extended Polish family and the extraordinary story of how they all survived the war. Although 90 percent of the Jewish population in Poland was killed, Georgias family all survived. She spent years researching their history and then wrote this novel as a record of their story. How this group of people manages to survive years of persecution and imprisonment is astounding. It is an inspiring read.

The Kurcs  Sol, Nechuma, and their five children, ranging in age from 21 to 31  are a prosperous, educated Jewish family living in Radom, Poland. After the Germans invade in 1939, Sol and Nechuma are forced into the Radom Ghetto when their house is confiscated. Son Genek is in Lodz when it becomes part of Soviet-occupied Poland; he and his wife are arrested and sent to a labor camp in Siberia before becoming part of the Polish army when Russia switches sides. Another son, Addy, is in France when the war breaks out and manages to escape to Brazil. The rest of the family doesnt hear from him for more than four years and presumes he is dead. Jakob, Helena and Mila make their way to Warsaw, where false papers help make the difference between life and death. They live in work camps and ghettos, are arrested and beaten, hidden in homes, exiled to live on a ship and starved. They spend a month traveling in a train cattle car, witness the murders of their fellow citizens and survive a bombing.

Although the book is fiction, it is all based on real facts. They were a close family of doctors, lawyers and musicians who never gave up looking for information about each other and helping each other escape. In between chapters, Hunter includes historical updates about what is happening in the war.

The library owns a hard copy of this title, as well as access to both the e-book and the e-audio.

