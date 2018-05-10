Central High School 1950-1959 classes celebrate 30th Anniversary

Once again memories of poodle skirts, neck scarfs and saddle shoes tweaked the memory of any alum from the decade of the fifties.

On May 4th, 5th and 6th, 2018, alumni from Central High School 1950-1959 classes celebrated their 30th Anniversary of gathering at the AC Brase Building. The reunion began in 1988 by a few Alumni who cherished the 50s decade. Bill Evans, class of 1955, was the first chairman and held that position until his death in 2007. Elizabeth Rose and Neva Kay Ross stepped in as co-chairs for the 2008 reunion.

Barbara Blanchard chaired the 2013 and 2018 reunions. Planning began early for the 2018 event. The chairmen, officers of the organization and committee members from each year of the fifties, met regularly for four years. Registration began on Friday, May 4th and continued through Saturday afternoon. Regardless of plans, the main event was visiting with old friends and reminiscing the way it was. The evenings were dinner, visiting, dancing and music of the era.

Friday provided plenty of time to explore Cape Girardeau again. Many had relatives to visit who welcomed them home and local friends to meet. Cruising through the city, revisiting an area to revive a memory and attempting to remember schools, churches and old neighborhoods gave many a special day. Of course five years have given added improvements and changes to the city.

Mayor Dr. Robert Fox was present Friday evening to welcome the 349 Centralites to their city of Cape Girardeau! The Arena, a nostalgic location where memories were revived of dances, gatherings and sports events provided the place to visit and catch up on the changes over the past five years.

On Saturday each class of the Fifties had an opportunity to attend a special lunch at various locations and meet with members of the individual classes. Two former teachers were honored at the VIP table Friday and Saturday evenings. Gene Estes was introduced by Dub Suedekum and Jo Ann Bock was introduced by Louis Bock.

Special events included a 50s Men Gathering hosted by Larry Haertling. Larry shared his car and gun collection well received Charlotte and Bill Slinkard offered a tour of the Cape Heritage Museum. Charlotte and Bill were involved in setting up the museum and have continued to help maintain it. Special exhibits at the Arena were organized by Shirley Gibson and her 1953 decorating committee. A table with a huge tiger had mannequins wearing sports garments loaned by members. Another table Dub Suedekum organized proudly displayed the trophies in honor of winning the 1954 Basketball and Baseball State Championships. Pictures and newspaper clippings encouraged many comments.

Another display was the Memorial Boards. Each reunion adds more names to be remembered. A time of silence and reflection honored those members no longer with us.

Special recognition was given to Bill and Sue Roussel. In 2003 they began the outstanding line of communication that has kept the Era of the Fifties connected through the years, The Tiger Update. There is laughter at our daily bloopers and tears, when we go into the valleys of life. The weekly newsletter has kept the alumni just a click away. Don Koch made a special monetary presentation in appreciation to Bill and Sue from members of the Fifties Decade.

Many attended a final Good Bye on Sunday morning at the Trinity Lutheran Shelter in Arena Park.

