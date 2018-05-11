Congratulations to the new Southeast graduates on milestone

Editorial

On Saturday, more than 1,400 students will participate in commencement ceremonies at Southeast Missouri State University.

As has been done in recent graduations, there will be two ceremonies: at 10 a.m., those in the College of Liberal Arts and the College of Health and Human Services will begin their commencement; students from the Harrison College of Business, College of Education and College of Science, Technology and Agriculture will begin their ceremonies at 2 p.m.

Missouri State Treasurer Eric Schmitt will deliver the morning address, while C.P. Gause, professor of educational leadership and counseling and chair of the Department of Educational Leadership and Counseling at Southeast will speak at the afternoon ceremony, according to a university news release.

According to the university release, some numbers:

* 393 students will graduate with honors

* 91 will graduate summa cum laude (3.9 to 4.0 cumulative GPA)

* 110 will graduate magna cum laude (3.75 to 3.89 GPA)

* 187 will graduate cum laude (3.5 to 3.74 GPA)

* 5 will graduate with honors in associate degrees

* 29 will graduate with a perfect 4.0 GPA

Congratulations to all graduates for your commitment, resilience and focus. Your finals are final. Take some time to enjoy the moment, relax and reflect on all you've accomplished.