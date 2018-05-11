May is NF Awareness Month

Letter to the Editor

What is NF? NF stands for Neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that few have heard of, but one that affects over 125,000 Americans and over 2.5 million people worldwide.

I have written in this column since my daughter Mia was a very small child. She is now 19 years old. Our journey began when Mia was 9 months old, and was initiated by our concern over why she had so many birthmarks. It turned out that her many birthmarks were cafe' au lait spots, a hallmark sign of NF.

Although her life has thrown her curve balls along the way, including a brain tumor resulting from her disorder, it would be difficult for a passing stranger to know that anything is wrong with Mia, or that she is facing a lifelong battle. As we face the next stages of her life with unsureness, we also acknowledge the fact that life's lemons could be much more sour.

It is important to us to shine light on her disorder and not let it go unknown. It is necessary to make sure others are aware of NF in order to pursue finding a cure for the disorder. If you would like to learn more about NF and the many lives that it affects, please visit www.ctf.org. The Children's Tumor Foundation is the leading Neurofibromatosis research organization, pursuing the search for a cure, expanding knowledge of the disorder, and advancing care for the NF community.

Thanks,

MICHELLE AND JEFF SCHWETTMAN, Scott City, Missouri