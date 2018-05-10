Winter sports finalists announced for Semoball Awards

Editorial

The finalists for this year's winter sports Semoball Awards nominees were announced last week.

Forty more names were added to the list of those who could be named the best in their respective sports, which includes basketball, girls swimming and wrestling.

The Fifth Annual Semoball Awards, presented by SoutheastHEALTH, will be held at the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus on July 14. It's a red-carpet event celebrating athletes from 57 schools across the Semoball coverage area.

Among the athletes who will be considered is Fred Thatch, nominated for boys basketball player of the year.

He said he's enjoyed the Semoball Awards in the past.

"Especially with the Semoball Awards, you see everybody. You might see somebody you don't know, follow them on Instagram, and next thing you know you all might be best friends," Thatch said.

" ... I love talking to new people and I love seeing people do great things. When the time gets here I'm going to ask everybody if they're good, see where everyone's going to college, what they've got in mind. ... I like to see all the Semoball Awards finalists -- the seniors, at least -- do great things and lead their lives in a positive way. I'm excited to see everyone one last time, because you never know, I might not ever see them again."

For a list of all the nominees, please go to semoball.com/awards.

The Semoball Awards will also feature keynote speaker Lisa Leslie, a WNBA and USA Basketball legend.

Tickets for the event are on sale at semoball.com/awards.

The Semoball Awards are supported by title sponsors Bank of Missouri (Official Bank Sponsor), SEMO ESPN Radio, the St. Louis Cardinals and rustmedia.

We hope to see you July 14 at the Semoball Awards.