Cape County Tax Liens
Cape Girardeau County
Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, recorder of deeds, during April are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.
TAX LIENS FILED
Mills, Joel
Nickels, Jeffrey
Rogers II, Larry
Smart, Calvin
Spalding, Darlene and Steven
Thompson, Clarence and Nichole
Woodson, Cortney
Crites, Gregory
Ellebracht, Wanda
Pullen, Camela and Tracy
Smith, Jadyn
Townsend, Cynthia and John
Cochran, Michelle
Collier, Lucas
Davenport, Danielle
Fiorini, David
Hill, Kevin
Lincoln, Jarret
Westbrook, Sean
Fleming, Natausha
Lambert, Crystal and Mink, Jason
Primm, Angela and Reddin, Darryl
Bird, Calvin and Carolyn
Coots, Shawn
Faries, Raymond
Hernandez, Valerie
Lies, Daniel and Jalon
Powell, Barbara
Rose, Sarah and Todd
Urhahn, Kari
Hamlin, Brandy and Joel Sr. (IRS)
Noel, Cheryl and Larry (IRS)
Preferred Maintenance Inc (IRS)
Baker, Deborah (IRS)
Meyer, Craig (IRS)
Davisson, Thomas (IRS)
Pohlman, Kenneth (IRS)
King, Steven (IRS)
Andrews, Aaron and Angela (IRS)
Andrews, Aaron (IRS)
Direct Media Solutions (IRS)
Moyer Inc (IRS)
Richards, James and Nancy (IRS)
Jones, Kerri M DECD (IRS)
Cunningham, John (IRS)
Tipler, Paul (IRS)
TAX LIENS DISCHARGED
Boitnott, Carl (3)
Crader Tire & Retread Service Inc.
Barnhart, Caroll
Cavanah, Kohl
Jackson, Cynthia and Michael DCD
Darwishkirk, Germaine and Kirk, Logan
Ace Case Manufacturing LLC
Platts, Kathleen
Mayfield, Jessica
Platts, Stanley
Dewrock, Danny
Johnson, Charles
Hylen, Christopher
Getgo Audio LLC
Melendez, Jose Angel
Rosen, Sharon
Shytle, Brian
Gomes, Antonio
Melendez, Jose Antonio
Chamness, Karen
Trucka, Cynthia
Sassy Sisters Diner LLC
DVD On the Run LLC
Toe Jam Music
Rosen, Michael
Modern Technology LLC (7)
Evans, Ryan (7)
Direct Media Solutions LLC (4)
Hemmann Enterprises LLC
Drix Glass & Tinting Inc
Davidova, Sacha (3)
Lantz, Vicki
Lantz, Todd
Lazy L Safari Park LLC
River City Health Clinic Inc (4)
Moyer Inc (2)
Semo Options Inc
Preferred Maintenance Inc
Quesada, Graciela (3)
Newman, Loma
Muy Bueno Authentic Mexican (3)
Hemmann, Jeffrey
Schneider, Samuel
Campbell, Lee Ann
Avaya Federal Solutions Inc
Lixco LLC
Security Alarms of America LLC
New CG Enterprise Corp
Shoemake, Lynn (2)
Hair Loft & Suites to S
Grein, Lanita
TAX LIENS EXPUNGED
Buck, Tamara (5)
Buck, Patrick (5)
Quality Metal Systems LLC (2)
Georgen, Sheila (2)
Scratch LLC (5)
Sanders, Naomi (2)
Brandt, Michael
Stagner, Robin Ashley
Adams, Briona (3)
5th & 73rd LLC (3)
Robinson, Gregory (3)
Simmons III, David (3)
