Cape County Tax Liens

Cape Girardeau County

Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, recorder of deeds, during April are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.

TAX LIENS FILED

Mills, Joel

Nickels, Jeffrey

Rogers II, Larry

Smart, Calvin

Spalding, Darlene and Steven

Thompson, Clarence and Nichole

Woodson, Cortney

Crites, Gregory

Ellebracht, Wanda

Pullen, Camela and Tracy

Smith, Jadyn

Townsend, Cynthia and John

Cochran, Michelle

Collier, Lucas

Davenport, Danielle

Fiorini, David

Hill, Kevin

Lincoln, Jarret

Westbrook, Sean

Fleming, Natausha

Lambert, Crystal and Mink, Jason

Primm, Angela and Reddin, Darryl

Bird, Calvin and Carolyn

Coots, Shawn

Faries, Raymond

Hernandez, Valerie

Lies, Daniel and Jalon

Powell, Barbara

Rose, Sarah and Todd

Urhahn, Kari

Hamlin, Brandy and Joel Sr. (IRS)

Noel, Cheryl and Larry (IRS)

Preferred Maintenance Inc (IRS)

Baker, Deborah (IRS)

Meyer, Craig (IRS)

Davisson, Thomas (IRS)

Pohlman, Kenneth (IRS)

King, Steven (IRS)

Andrews, Aaron and Angela (IRS)

Andrews, Aaron (IRS)

Direct Media Solutions (IRS)

Moyer Inc (IRS)

Richards, James and Nancy (IRS)

Jones, Kerri M DECD (IRS)

Cunningham, John (IRS)

Tipler, Paul (IRS)

TAX LIENS DISCHARGED

Boitnott, Carl (3)

Crader Tire & Retread Service Inc.

Barnhart, Caroll

Cavanah, Kohl

Jackson, Cynthia and Michael DCD

Darwishkirk, Germaine and Kirk, Logan

Ace Case Manufacturing LLC

Platts, Kathleen

Mayfield, Jessica

Platts, Stanley

Dewrock, Danny

Johnson, Charles

Hylen, Christopher

Getgo Audio LLC

Melendez, Jose Angel

Rosen, Sharon

Shytle, Brian

Gomes, Antonio

Melendez, Jose Antonio

Chamness, Karen

Trucka, Cynthia

Sassy Sisters Diner LLC

DVD On the Run LLC

Toe Jam Music

Rosen, Michael

Modern Technology LLC (7)

Evans, Ryan (7)

Direct Media Solutions LLC (4)

Hemmann Enterprises LLC

Drix Glass & Tinting Inc

Davidova, Sacha (3)

Lantz, Vicki

Lantz, Todd

Lazy L Safari Park LLC

River City Health Clinic Inc (4)

Moyer Inc (2)

Semo Options Inc

Preferred Maintenance Inc

Quesada, Graciela (3)

Newman, Loma

Muy Bueno Authentic Mexican (3)

Hemmann, Jeffrey

Schneider, Samuel

Campbell, Lee Ann

Avaya Federal Solutions Inc

Lixco LLC

Security Alarms of America LLC

New CG Enterprise Corp

Shoemake, Lynn (2)

Hair Loft & Suites to S

Grein, Lanita

TAX LIENS EXPUNGED

Buck, Tamara (5)

Buck, Patrick (5)

Quality Metal Systems LLC (2)

Georgen, Sheila (2)

Scratch LLC (5)

Sanders, Naomi (2)

Brandt, Michael

Stagner, Robin Ashley

Adams, Briona (3)

5th & 73rd LLC (3)

Robinson, Gregory (3)

Simmons III, David (3)