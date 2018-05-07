Sign up for Southeast Missourian email newsletters:
Southeast Missouri Angel Pageant
Monday, May 7, 2018
One hundred eight special Angels were crowned Saturday at the sixth annual Southeast Missouri Angel Pageant held at Scott City High School. Directors, Dr. Tiffany Brey, Chaundra Mason, Becky Lilly, Brenda Morse and their awesome volunteers, create a different special set every year. Pictured Korinne Dannenmueller and her dog Roxie, visit with Elsa while waiting her turn on stage.