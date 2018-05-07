Chick-fil-A Remarkable Furture Scholarships!

We awarded almost $30,000 worth of Remarkable Future Scholarships to 11 deserving and servant team members! Makenzi Bohnert, Cynthia Beeding, Kaitie Deavers, Anthony Kobak, Kate Lawrence, Calli House, Allison Holt, Timothy Powers, Abagail Estes, Austin Wiant, and Amanda Schario all received a $2,500 scholarship from Chick-fil-A Inc. Amanda said, "Without this blessing I likely would have been unable to continue her education." Other team members also expressed their thankfulness for this blessing! Marketing Director, Kate Lawrence said, "I feel so privileged to only have received a scholarship myself, but to have gotten the opportunity to help award other team members with their scholarships as well".