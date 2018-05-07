*Menu
Chick-fil-A Remarkable Furture Scholarships!

Monday, May 7, 2018
Brian House
Team members with Owner/Operator, Brian House

We awarded almost $30,000 worth of Remarkable Future Scholarships to 11 deserving and servant team members! Makenzi Bohnert, Cynthia Beeding, Kaitie Deavers, Anthony Kobak, Kate Lawrence, Calli House, Allison Holt, Timothy Powers, Abagail Estes, Austin Wiant, and Amanda Schario all received a $2,500 scholarship from Chick-fil-A Inc. Amanda said, "Without this blessing I likely would have been unable to continue her education." Other team members also expressed their thankfulness for this blessing! Marketing Director, Kate Lawrence said, "I feel so privileged to only have received a scholarship myself, but to have gotten the opportunity to help award other team members with their scholarships as well".

Kate Lawrence and Owner/Operator Brian House
Calli House and Owner/Operator Brian House
Amanda Schario being surprised with the scholarship by Owner/Operator Brian House
Anthony Kobak with Owner/Operator Brian House
