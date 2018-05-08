Flourish Ladies Night Out provides fun for women of all ages
Flourish Magazine has a fun night planned for women on Thursday at the Osage Centre.
"Ladies Night Out" is an event planned to let women take a break and have some fun.
The event will include:
* A vendor market, where women can shop and explore booths from area businesses and vendors
* Giveaways and prizes, including a Girlfriend Getaway trip courtesy of Elite Travel.
* Tastings and demonstrations, including Primo Vino and Barista's Coffee Bar
* Event rooms, where there will be DIY demonstrations with Mollie Papaerie, Board & Brush and Catapult; as well as self defense workshops, cooking demonstrations by SoutheastHEALTH
* Photo booth, where you can have a quick photo session sponsored by Take Two Photography of Southeast Missouri.
* Fun and games
This should be a fun night. In addition to the above activities, there will be live music, dance performances and presentations.
Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door, and a portion of every ticket sold will go to the Tiger Lillies program at Central Middle School, with a charitable match by Edward Jones -- Cheryl Mothes.
Go to women.semissourian.com to find out how to purchase tickets and find out more.
Ladies, make plans to be there. We promise you'll have a great time this Thursday night.