Historic tours and outdoor concert highlight the week

Editorial

May is Historic Preservation Month, and Cape Girardeau has several events planned to explore more about local history and celebrate preservation efforts.

On Thursday, there will be a presentation and reception from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Marquette Tower lobby for an H&H Building presentation. Tours of the H&H Building will be available after the presentation.

On Friday, organizers are hosting a walking tour to share stories about the buildings and monuments on the Common Pleas Courthouse grounds. Tourists will learn more about the projects at Ivers Square. The walking tour begins at 5:30 p.m., and is hosted by the citys Historic Preservation Commission.

After the Common Pleas tour, youre encouraged to pull out your lawn chairs and enjoy the seasons first Tunes at Twilight concert at the Ivers Square gazebo.

Stay tuned for more events later in the month via www.semoevents.com or the semoevents calendar on Page 2 of the Southeast Missourian. Now is a good time to get out and enjoy the weather, some music and a healthy dose of history.