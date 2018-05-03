Local events for National Day of Prayer

Editorial

Today is recognized as the National Day of Prayer, and several churches are working together for special prayer-related services.

At 6:30 this evening, a collaborative, four-church event is scheduled at La Croix Church.

Pastor Ron Watts of La Croix Church told Southeast Missourian reporter Joshua Hartwig that Thursday's event is scheduled for the evening at 6:30 this year for convenience, but the event has "been going on for quite a few years."

The Ivers Square Gazebo (formerly Common Pleas Courthouse Park) is reserved for a special service at noon.

Prayer is a positive way to humble oneself before God, thank him for His mercy and blessings, ask for forgiveness and for healing. We encourage you to take some time today to pray and meditate, calling for healing in this country and nation.