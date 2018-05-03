Thank you for school support

Letter to the Editor

Dear Chaffee community,

Chaffee Elementary School recently took their Map test. This time of year can be very stressful for students and faculty. This year the community supported the students by adopting a classroom. Each business donated treats and a note of encouragement for the students. The students were appreciative for the kind gesture from the businesses in the community. This gesture motivated the students and faculty to push through and do their best on the Map test. The students and faculty would like to say thank you to the following businesses: Kiefer Service Station, Chaffee Drive In, Kid's Academy, Learning Tree, Bank of Advance, ACE Hardware, The Chaffee Flower Shop, The Chaffee Police Department, S & W Cabinets, Duncan Painting, and License Bureau.

CHELSEA NESBIT, Chaffee