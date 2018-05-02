Spring Concert at Guardian Angel

Guardian Angel School, Oran, was filled with some wonderful music and performers on Tuesday, May 1. Mrs. Geri LeGrand and her music students presented the Spring Concert titled "Home". Many outstanding singers and guitar players showed off their talents with songs like "Down Home", "Johnny B. Goode", "I Love Rock and Roll", & "Salvation Song". Thanks to Mrs. LeGrand and all the students for all the work they have put into becoming such talented musicians.