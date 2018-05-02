*Menu
Spring Concert at Guardian Angel

Wednesday, May 2, 2018
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Guardian Angel students performed "Down Home" for everyone's enjoyment.

Guardian Angel School, Oran, was filled with some wonderful music and performers on Tuesday, May 1. Mrs. Geri LeGrand and her music students presented the Spring Concert titled "Home". Many outstanding singers and guitar players showed off their talents with songs like "Down Home", "Johnny B. Goode", "I Love Rock and Roll", & "Salvation Song". Thanks to Mrs. LeGrand and all the students for all the work they have put into becoming such talented musicians.

5th & 6th grade students sang "Thunder", with Nolan Loper on the drum.
"Dueling Banjos" was performed by Amelia LeGrand & Riley Schlosser.
"I Love Rock and Roll" was sung by the 7th graders with Riley Schlosser on the guitar and Lawson Hahn on the drum.
The 8th grade students sang and played "Forever Country", a song of farewell and well wishes from their class to everyone.
