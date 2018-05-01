Emergency Food and Shelter Program Funding Available

Cape Girardeau County has been awarded Federal Funds in the amount of $31,964 made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency food and Shelter National Board Program. These funds are used to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Securitys Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; the Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A Local Board made up of representatives from the United Way of Southeast Missouri, Community Caring Council; American Red Cross; Catholic Charities; Area Agency on Aging; East Missouri Action Agency; Safe House for Women; The Salvation Army; local food pantries, and the Cape Girardeau County Commissioners office will determine how the funds awarded to Cape Girardeau County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

 be not for profits or government organizations  be eligible to receive Federal funds  utilize Generally Accepted Accounting Principles  practice nondiscrimination  have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter

programs, and

 if they are a private voluntary organization, have an unpaid Board of

Directors.

How are Emergency Food and Shelter Funds Used? Program funds are used to provide the following, as determined by the Local Board in funded jurisdictions:

 Food, in the form of served meals or groceries.  Lodging in a mass shelter or hotel.  One month's rent or mortgage payment.  One month's utility bill.  Minimal repairs to allow a mass feeding or sheltering facility to

function during the program year.

 Equipment necessary to feed or shelter people, up to a $300 limit per

item.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency food and Shelter Program funds must contact Elizabeth Shelton or Donna Noe with the United Way of Southeast Missouri at 573-334-9634.

Applications are due by May 11, 2018.