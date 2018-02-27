- State of emergency declared in Missouri (2/24/18)1
- Plans in the works to save Esquire Theater on Broadway in Cape (2/21/18)2
- Bell City arrest, Scott City incident highlight high-alert status following Fla. school shooting (2/20/18)4
- Man transitioning to woman killed herself in Cape City Jail in June; news comes from architect's pitch in Kansas (2/15/18)2
- As February winds down, Chaffee looking forward to reopening of ice cream shop (2/21/18)1
- 2 Cape County lawmakers call for Gov. Greitens to resign (2/24/18)15
- Scott City puts school on lockdown; officials say alleged threat 'not credible' (2/21/18)2
- Local foodies share most romantic places (2/22/18)
- Missouri governor indicted on invasion of privacy charge (2/23/18)6
- The heart of the matter: Clinic helps patients rise above congestive heart failure (2/17/18)
Safety training is critical
In regard to the recent school shooting in Florida, I have a question for the Missouri Highway Patrol, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Department, Jackson Police Departant, and Cape Girardeau Police Departant.
In the Florida active shooter event, it appears that the school resource officer and responding deputies took up defensive positions behind walls, cars, etc. upon arrival, and did not enter the school. This behavior appears to fly in the face of what was learned after the Columbine shooting, which was that law enforcement was to enter building upon arrival to confront an active shooter.
My question is, do our local law enforcement agencies above have official policies on how to respond to a similar event in our area? How often are officers trained on such a situation? Fear can be a powerful agent. Do our officers know exactly what is expected of them? While there are no guarantees, a quick response by a trained, armed officer could save many lives. We have fine law enforcement in our area, but policies and training matter.
Considering that the shootings now occur in small town schools, churches, etc., there is no question that we could easily be the next area with the news trucks parked outside one of our schools. If our local policies are that the school resource officer or responding officers are to wait for backup, is that a functional policy for use in our schools? Should it be changed?
MARK DAMBACH, Jackson
