Old Town Cape celebrates a year of success at banquet

Editorial

Leland "Freck" Shivelbine received the Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award at the Old Town Cape annual dinner last week.

Shivelbine "was an original board member with Old Town Cape Inc., helped start Tunes at Twilight, was instrumental in the development of the murals and received multiple awards for his efforts around music and the arts," according to a news release from Old Town Cape.

As reported by Marybeth Niederkorn, The Marquette Tower Rehabilitation Project netted the Preservation of Heritage Award. The Old Town Cape Historic Landmark Preservation Group worked to complete the second rehabilitation of the building. Jeff Maurer and Scott Rhodes accepted the award on the behalf of the investment group comprised of more than 20 individuals, couples and families. Randi Dirnberger was awarded Volunteer of the Year; Minglewood Brewery at 121 Broadway received the Business Excellence Award; and local historian Frank Nickell was given special recognition for his achievement in historic preservation.

Old Town Cape celebrated many achievements in the past year, and the 330 people (a record) celebrated them. Among the achievements was winning a grant to upgrade Ivers Square at the Common Pleas Courthouse; upgraded sidewalks on Main Street' a portrait of General Seth McKee added to the Mississippi River floodwall; 26 new businesses; 35 new jobs; and free public Wi-Fi connection now available at Marquette Tower.

Congratulations to the individuals honored at last week's banquet. The contributions of those recognized can't be understated. Here's to continued growth and success in downtown Cape Girardeau.