Laura Bush reminds audience education for all is vital
Former first lady Laura Bush was charming during her visit to Cape Girardeau.
Bush addressed more than 1,800 people during her address at the Show Me Center, which is part of Southeast Missouri State Universitys Speakers Series.
She gave a glimpse into what it was like living at the White House, and talked about her family, including her grandchildren and even the silly bobblehead doll someone found of her likeness and gave to her.
But most importantly, Bush, a former teacher and librarian, talked about the importance of education.
I believe that every child deserves a quality education and a safe and healthy childhood, she told the audience. She also emphasized the importance of reading. Reaching and helping poor, inner-city children is one of the great challenges of our day, she said.
Its not often Cape Girardeau hosts someone who lived at the White House.
Were grateful Mrs. Bush accepted the invitation to speak, and reminded us about the importance of educating our children, even the poorest among us.